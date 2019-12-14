×
Leishman and Ancer battle back over Thomas and Fowler, Tiger sits both sessions

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Saturday at the Presidents Cup, where Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler dominated until Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer battled back at the end of an epic match, while Tiger Woods sat out both sessions and captained the U.S. to within two-points.