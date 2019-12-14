Leishman and Ancer battle back over Thomas and Fowler, Tiger sits both sessions

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Saturday at the Presidents Cup, where Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler dominated until Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer battled back at the end of an epic match, while Tiger Woods sat out both sessions and captained the U.S. to within two-points.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.