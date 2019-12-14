×
Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith trade birdies on No. 11 at Presidents Cup

On Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Cameron Smith drains a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole, then Justin Thomas sinks his 11-foot birdie to tie the hole and keep the match tied. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.