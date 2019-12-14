×
Joaquin Niemann's par save on No. 16 at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 20-foot par putt on the par-4 16th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.