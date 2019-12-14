×
Hideki Matsuyama's tee shot sets up easy birdie at the Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Hideki Matsuyama hits his 156-yard approach shot on the par-3 3rd hole to 5 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.