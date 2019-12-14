×
Byeong Hun An's chip shot yields 3-foot birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Byeong Hun An hits his 42-yard chip shot on the par-4 11th hole to 3 feet then Joaquin Niemann sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.