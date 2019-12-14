×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendon Todd's approach from the gallery for the Shot of the Day

In the second round of the 2019 QBE Shootout, Brendon Todd hits his approach shot on the par-5 17th hole then two putts for birdie.