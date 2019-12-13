×
Byeong Hun An's solid birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Four-ball match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Byeong Hun An sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.