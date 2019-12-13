Abraham Ancer's performance during first appearance at the Presidents Cup

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In his first performance as a Presidents Cup player, Abraham Ancer has a string of clutch moments to help his International Team lead 9 to 5 heading into the second half of Day 3. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.