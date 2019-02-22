×
Tiger Woods’ crazy approach from the bunker at WGC-Mexico

In the second round of the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tiger Woods hits his 132-yard bunker shot on the par-4 9th hole to 11 feet then two putts for par. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.