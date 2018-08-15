×
All-time shots from the Wyndham Championship

Aug 13, 2020

Check out the Top 10 moments in history from the Wyndham Championship including a Tiger Woods flop shot for birdie and a pair of clutch playoff performances from Rocco Mediate and Patrick Reed.