Jordan Spieth: Capturing the Moment

Jun 23, 2020
In a sudden death playoff with Daniel Berger at the 2017 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth found himself in a bunker on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands. Through the eyes of the those that witnessed the unforgettable moment; including, fans, commentators, and the two players themselves, hear the story of the shot and the remarkable experience shared by thousands.
