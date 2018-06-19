×
Jordan Spieth: Capturing the Moment

Jun 23, 2020

In a sudden death playoff with Daniel Berger at the 2017 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth found himself in a bunker on the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands. Through the eyes of the those that witnessed the unforgettable moment; including, fans, commentators, and the two players themselves, hear the story of the shot and the remarkable experience shared by thousands.