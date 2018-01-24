×
Jon Rahm: The Rise

Jul 19, 2020

From his tiny hometown in Spain, to collegiate golf for Arizona State University and then winning his first PGA TOUR tournament title at the age of 22, Jon Rahm has taken an amazing journey and joins a line of successful golfers from Spain. Through interviews with his family, childhood friends, and Rahm himself, get an inside view on the influences that have helped shape this Spaniard into the global superstar that he is today.