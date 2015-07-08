×
Carlos Ortiz vaults onto the PGA TOUR in 2015

Nov 09, 2020

After a strong Web.com Tour season in 2014, Ortiz proved his game was ready for the top levels of golf after he earned his third win. His successful season vaulted him to the PGA TOUR in 2015.