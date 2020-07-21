-
-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University: Official Top 25 Standings
-
July 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma University's Garrett Reband began at No. 6 in the rankings. (Courtesy)
About The PGA TOUR University:
The PGA TOUR University Ranking List has been developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) and will be updated each Wednesday throughout the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf season.
The list will be filtered to include eligible players and results meeting the PGA TOUR University eligibility criteria, with a time period inclusive of a player’s final two years of collegiate play. Eligible events include NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events as well as all official PGA TOUR tournaments, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. To learn more check out the FAQ.
Check out PGA TOUR University home for news and notes about the program and players.TOP 25 STANDINGS: INAUGURAL PRE-SEASON RANKINGS
2 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 22.
3 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 22.
4 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 22.
5 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 22.
6 Garrett RebandUniversity of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma
7 McClure MeissnerSouthern Methodist University
Southern Methodist University
8 Trevor WerbyloUniversity of Arizona
University of Arizona
9 John AugensteinVanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University
10 Jovan RebulaAuburn University
Auburn University
11 Quade CumminsUniversity of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma
12 Cooper DosseyBaylor University
Baylor University
13 Hunter EichhornMarquette University
Marquette University
14 Tim WidingUniversity of San Francisco
University of San Francisco
15 Tripp KinneyIowa State University
Iowa State University
16 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
17 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
18 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
19 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
20 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
21 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
22 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
23 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
24 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
25 To Be AnnouncedPlayer and associated University will debut on July 23.
-
-
