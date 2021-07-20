-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University: Class of 2022 Summer Ranking
July 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and long-term performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) and is updated every Wednesday during the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf season.
The Ranking Period includes the final two years of collegiate play, and eligible events include NCAA Division I Men’s Golf events as well as all official PGA TOUR tournaments, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.TOP 25 Ranking
RANK PLAYER University 1 Pierceson CoodyUniversity of Texas
2 Sam BennettTexas A&M
Texas A&M
4 Ryan HallUniversity of South Carolina
University of South Carolina
5 Alex FitzpatrickWake Forest
Wake Forest
6 Eugenio ChacarraOklahoma State
Oklahoma State
7 Logan McAllisterUniversity of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma
8 Cole HammerUniversity of Texas
University of Texas
9 Noah GoodwinSouthern Methodist University
Southern Methodist University
10 Sandy Scott*Texas Tech
Texas Tech
11 Jacob BridgemanClemson
Clemson
12 Jackson SuberOle Miss
Ole Miss
13 Joe HighsmithPepperdine
Pepperdine
14 Joey VrzichPepperdine
Pepperdine
15 Hugo TownsendBoise State
Boise State
16 Trent PhillipsGeorgia
Georgia
17 Adrien Dumont de ChassartUniversity of Illinois
University of Illinois
18 Albin BergstromSouth Florida
South Florida
19 RJ MankeWashington
Washington
20 Ford CleggMississippi State
Mississippi State
21 Kieran VincentLiberty
Liberty
22 Aman GuptaOklahoma State
Oklahoma State
23 Sam ChoiNew Mexico
New Mexico
24 Parker CoodyUniversity of Texas 25 Soren LindSan Francisco
San Francisco
26 Hunter WolcottTennessee
Tennessee
