PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pierceson Coody prevails in Panama

Korn Ferry Tour

Pierceson Coody erased a five-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied the first playoff hole to win The Panama Championship , his second victory in his first 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 1 player from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 joined Kris Ventura, Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler as players who posted multiple victories in his first 20 starts on Korn Ferry Tour (since 2019).

“It feels fake,” Coody said. “I had surgery in the offseason and missed the (first) two cuts (of 2023), so to say I wasn’t very high on my game would be an understatement. I had a great second round, felt like I got myself back in the tournament, and from there things just kind of kept going my way. This final round was awesome. I did a lot of things really well and made some putts down the stretch that just gave me this chance.”

The three-man playoff included another PGA TOUR University alum, as Mac Meissner also posted a 3-under total and his T2 finish was the best of his Korn Ferry Tour career. Joe Highsmith finished T4, one stroke out of the playoff, and Chris Gotterup was T14.