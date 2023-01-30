PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Aberg, Thorbjornsen Contend in Dubai

DP World Tour

Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen, the top two players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, both held the lead during last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Aberg, the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , opened with a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead, and he went on to finish T70. Thorbjornsen, a junior at Stanford, carded a second-round 64 and was a co-leader at the halfway mark, and he went on to finish T20.