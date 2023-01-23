-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Close call for Thompson at The American Express
January 23, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Davis Thompson finished second just one stroke behind Jon Rahm at The American Express. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR
Jon Rahm claimed his ninth PGA TOUR title Sunday at The American Express, though it wasn’t without a battle from rookie Davis Thompson. Thompson led after the first and second rounds and shared the lead through 54 holes, but a final-round 69 left him one shot behind Rahm. The Georgia grad finished No. 2 in the Class of 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and he was 14th on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. Thompson has three top-15 finishes in seven starts this season, and he is now 19th in the FedExCup.
Thompson became the second PGA TOUR U alum to lead in the last four official TOUR events. At the RSM Classic in November, Cole Hammer was the first-round leader and shared the lead entering the weekend, and he went on to finish T5. Hammer will make his sixth start of the season at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, and he currently has 125 non-member FedExCup points. He needs at least 175.228 points in order to earn Special Temporary Membership.
In addition to Thompson and Hammer, also competing at Torrey Pines this week will be Kevin Yu, Austin Eckroat and Trevor Werbylo, as well as Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch. Currently No. 8 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Welch finished T28 in his PGA TOUR debut last fall at the Shriners Children’s Open.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 19 Davis Thompson 456 7 2nd, The American Express 50 Kevin Yu 247 8 T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship 122 Austin Eckroat 84 8 T12, Sony Open in Hawaii 179 Trevor Werbylo 19 8 T41, The American Express
DP World Tour
The top-two players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking will compete in this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour. Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg earned an exemption as the No. 1 player in the Velocity Global Ranking at the end of the Fall 2022 season, and Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen will compete on a sponsor exemption.
Aberg made the cut in each of his two previous starts on the DP World Tour – the 2018 Nordea Masters (T34) and the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika (T30). He has made the cut once in three PGA TOUR starts (T51, 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship), and he won twice on the Nordic Golf League in 2020.
Thorbjornsen competed in three PGA TOUR events last summer, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Travelers Championship. He finished in the top-10 of all four fall events for Stanford, and he captured his first collegiate title at the Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational.
Korn Ferry Tour
Four alumni opened the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season with a made cut at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Second-year players Mac Meissner (T14) and Quade Cummins (T31) posted solid showings, while Joe Highsmith (T31) and Chris Gotterup (T66) made the weekend in their first starts as Korn Ferry Tour members.
This week’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club began Sunday, and eight alumni are in the field: Meissner, Cummins, Highsmith, Gotterup, Pierceson Coody, Logan McAllister, Jacob Bridgeman and Noah Goodwin.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season T14 Mac Meissner 51 1 T14, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals T31 Quade Cummins 23 1 T31, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals T31 Joe Highsmith* 23 1 T31, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals T66 Chris Gotterup* 4 1 T66, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals - Parker Coody* 0 1 MC, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals - Pierceson Coody* 0 1 MC, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals - Noah Goodwin* 0 1 MC, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals - Logan McAllister* 0 1 MC, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
*Class of 2022
