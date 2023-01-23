PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Close call for Thompson at The American Express

PGA TOUR

Jon Rahm claimed his ninth PGA TOUR title Sunday at The American Express, though it wasn’t without a battle from rookie Davis Thompson. Thompson led after the first and second rounds and shared the lead through 54 holes, but a final-round 69 left him one shot behind Rahm. The Georgia grad finished No. 2 in the Class of 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and he was 14th on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. Thompson has three top-15 finishes in seven starts this season, and he is now 19th in the FedExCup.

Thompson became the second PGA TOUR U alum to lead in the last four official TOUR events. At the RSM Classic in November, Cole Hammer was the first-round leader and shared the lead entering the weekend, and he went on to finish T5. Hammer will make his sixth start of the season at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, and he currently has 125 non-member FedExCup points. He needs at least 175.228 points in order to earn Special Temporary Membership.

In addition to Thompson and Hammer, also competing at Torrey Pines this week will be Kevin Yu, Austin Eckroat and Trevor Werbylo, as well as Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch. Currently No. 8 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Welch finished T28 in his PGA TOUR debut last fall at the Shriners Children’s Open.