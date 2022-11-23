Ludvig Aberg finishes fall season No. 1 in PGA TOUR University, earns exemption into Dubai Desert Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg finished the fall college golf season ranked No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking , and with that he has earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. Aberg is currently No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR) as well, and the 23-year-old Swede will compete in the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club, January 26-29, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be No. 1 in PGA TOUR University and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to play in such a prestigious event,” Aberg said. “Thank you to the Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR University for providing this sponsor exemption, and I’m looking forward to competing against a world-class field in January.”

A native of Eslöv, Sweden, Aberg has topped the Velocity Global Ranking each of the last 11 weeks, and his PGA TOUR University record features 11 top-10s and two victories, including last year’s Big 12 Championship. His amateur record includes a win at the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational and a runner-up finish at the 2021 European Amateur, and he has represented Sweden at the Palmer Cup (2020, 2022) and the World Amateur Team Championship (2022). Aberg won the 2022 Ben Hogan Award as the best college player in the United States, and he is the first Swede to be ranked No. 1 in WAGR.

Aberg has made the cut in each of his two previous starts on the DP World Tour – the 2018 Nordea Masters (T34) and the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika (T30). He has made the cut once in three PGA TOUR starts (T51, 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship), and he won twice on the Nordic Golf League in 2020.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We are delighted to have Ludvig join us at the Dubai Desert Classic from 26-29 January 2023. His success in the PGA TOUR University Ranking is to be congratulated and we look forward to welcoming him and his team to the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club alongside some of the biggest names in golf. This invite gives Ludvig the opportunity to experience professional golf tournaments at the highest level and will stand him in good stead as his career progresses. Sam Bennett played in 2022 and then went on to win the U.S. Amateur.

We are extremely passionate about supporting new talent in golf and recently announced the Junior Dubai Desert Classic which will provide a platform for boys and girls under the age of 18, who are set to be the golf stars of the future. This brand new competition will be played on the 21-22 January 2023 over the Faldo and Majlis Courses at Emirates Golf Club.”

GOLF Channel will air all four rounds of the Dubai Desert Classic live in the United States and Canada, with SKY Sports Golf providing live event coverage in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events over a two-year ranking period.

The No. 1 player in the final Velocity Global Ranking will become a PGA TOUR member and eligible for all open, full-field events following the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship (May 29, 2023). Players finishing Nos. 2-5 will be exempt members on Korn Ferry Tour, and Nos. 6-10 will earn conditional membership on the Korn Ferry Tour. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.