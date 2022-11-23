  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Ludvig Aberg finishes fall season No. 1 in PGA TOUR University, earns exemption into Dubai Desert Classic

    Texas Tech senior to play Rolex Series event as No. 1 player in Velocity Global Ranking

  • Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg has earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)