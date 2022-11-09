Ludvig Aberg remains No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for ninth straight week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg added another No. 1 ranking to his profile Wednesday, as he ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to go with being No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for the ninth straight week. This marks Aberg’s fourth week as the top-ranked amateur, and he returns to No. 1 after Japan’s Taiga Semikawa turned pro.

The only change in the Velocity Global Ranking top-20 was Pepperdine’s William Mouw improving to No. 6 and Texas’ Travis Vick moving to No. 7. Vick missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and dropped a spot in the ranking, but he has another opportunity this week when he plays his hometown PGA TOUR event, the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

The biggest move of the week was made by UNLV’s David Rauch, who improved 20 spots to No. 133 after finishing runner-up at the St. Mary’s Invitational.

The last Velocity Global Ranking update of the fall season will be November 23, and at that time the No. 1 player will earn an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29, 2023).

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 44/2022