-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Ludvig Aberg remains No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for ninth straight week
-
November 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 09, 2022
- Ludvig Aberg ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking this week. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg added another No. 1 ranking to his profile Wednesday, as he ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to go with being No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking for the ninth straight week. This marks Aberg’s fourth week as the top-ranked amateur, and he returns to No. 1 after Japan’s Taiga Semikawa turned pro.
The only change in the Velocity Global Ranking top-20 was Pepperdine’s William Mouw improving to No. 6 and Texas’ Travis Vick moving to No. 7. Vick missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and dropped a spot in the ranking, but he has another opportunity this week when he plays his hometown PGA TOUR event, the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
The biggest move of the week was made by UNLV’s David Rauch, who improved 20 spots to No. 133 after finishing runner-up at the St. Mary’s Invitational.
The last Velocity Global Ranking update of the fall season will be November 23, and at that time the No. 1 player will earn an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29, 2023).
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 44/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 18 1220.3916 2 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 17 1146.4182 3 - Fred Biondi Florida 15 1101.5046 4 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 17 1101.1111 5 - Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 17 1075.1788 6 +1 William Mouw Pepperdine 17 1046.3147 7 -1 Travis Vick Texas 17 1037.1929 8 - Patrick Welch Oklahoma 15 1007.45 9 - Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 13 985.9523 10 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 19 981.5615 11 - Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 13 980.4861 12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 9 978.7877 13 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 - Canon Claycomb Alabama 13 958.22 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 15 901.3133 16 - Sam Choi Pepperdine 16 889.2731 17 - Yuxin Lin Florida 16 887.86 18 - Ryan Burnett North Carolina 15 887.1413 19 - Barclay Brown Stanford 15 884.3526 20 - Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 18 875.5716
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
-
-