PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Chris Gotterup finishes T3 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals

Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

The final round of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School concluded Monday in Savannah, Georgia, and six PGA TOUR University alumni will start the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season with guaranteed starts, while nine other alumni will be members with the opportunity to improve their category throughout the season.

Playing in Monday’s final group, Chris Gotterup birdied five of his first six holes and led by one with four holes to play. A double-bogey on the par-5 15th cost him the lead, and he closed with pars on the last three holes to finish T3, two strokes behind medalist Bo Hoag. By finishing in the top-10 (and ties), Gotterup earned 12 guaranteed starts for the 2023 season.

Gotterup’s Oklahoma teammate Logan McAllister finished T39 and earned eight starts, while Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith also earned eight starts after finishing T24. Texas’ Pierceson Coody is fully exempt next season after finishing 32nd on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list and as a tournament winner. Also exempt via a top-75 finish in the 2022 regular season are Quade Cummins and Mac Meissner.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season begins January 15-18 with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.