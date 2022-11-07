-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Chris Gotterup finishes T3 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals
November 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Gotterup finished T3 just two strokes behind medalist Bo Hoag. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
The final round of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School concluded Monday in Savannah, Georgia, and six PGA TOUR University alumni will start the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season with guaranteed starts, while nine other alumni will be members with the opportunity to improve their category throughout the season.
Playing in Monday’s final group, Chris Gotterup birdied five of his first six holes and led by one with four holes to play. A double-bogey on the par-5 15th cost him the lead, and he closed with pars on the last three holes to finish T3, two strokes behind medalist Bo Hoag. By finishing in the top-10 (and ties), Gotterup earned 12 guaranteed starts for the 2023 season.
Gotterup’s Oklahoma teammate Logan McAllister finished T39 and earned eight starts, while Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith also earned eight starts after finishing T24. Texas’ Pierceson Coody is fully exempt next season after finishing 32nd on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list and as a tournament winner. Also exempt via a top-75 finish in the 2022 regular season are Quade Cummins and Mac Meissner.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season begins January 15-18 with The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
Player University PGA TOUR U Final Stage 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Pierceson Coody Texas 1st Exempt Exempt (tournament winner) Mac Meissner SMU 8th Exempt Exempt (top 75, 2022 KFT points) Quade Cummins Oklahoma 6th Exempt Exempt (top 75, 2022 KFT points) Chris Gotterup Oklahoma / Rutgers 7th T3 12 guaranteed starts Joe Highsmith Pepperdine 10th T24 8 guaranteed starts Logan McAllister Oklahoma 3rd T39 8 guaranteed starts Jacob Bridgeman Clemson 2nd T45 Member Trent Phillips Georgia 8th T59 Member Cole Hammer Texas 5th T59 Member Benjamin Shipp NC State 14th* T81 Member Michael Feagles Illinois 7th* T81 Member Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest 6th T95 Member Jackson Suber Ole Miss 9th T101 Member Parker Coody Texas 13th T107 Member RJ Manke Washington / Pepperdine 4th T120 Member
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR
At the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Austin Eckroat posted four rounds in the 60s and finished T38 at 11-under. Since turning pro in June 2021, the Oklahoma State product has made the cut in 11 of 14 PGA TOUR starts, including 4 of 5 this season. Eckroat will be joined by Davis Thompson and Cole Hammer this week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Also in the field is Texas senior Travis Vick, who is currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking. Up until his senior year at Second Baptist High School in Houston, Vick was the starting quarterback for his football team and a pitcher for his baseball team, which was coached by former Houston Astros Lance Berkman and Andy Pettitte at the time. Nearly four years after graduating from Second Baptist, the 22-year-old will make third career PGA TOUR start in his hometown event.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 27 Kevin Yu 204 5 T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship 49 Davis Thompson 139 3 T9, Fortinet Championship 133 Austin Eckroat 31 5 T38, World Wide Technology at Mayakoba 175 Trevor Werbylo 7 4 77th, Shriners Children’s Open
