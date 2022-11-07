  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Chris Gotterup finishes T3 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals

  • Chris Gotterup finished T3 just two strokes behind medalist Bo Hoag. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)Chris Gotterup finished T3 just two strokes behind medalist Bo Hoag. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)