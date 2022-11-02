-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Florida’s Yuxin Lin Returns to Top-20 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
November 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- Yuxin Lin moved up five spots in the Velocity Global Ranking after a T5 finish at the Isleworth Collegiate. (Courtesy of Florida Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Following a T5 finish at the Isleworth Collegiate, Florida’s Yuxin Lin improved five spots to a season-best No. 17 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. A two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur (2017, 2019), Lin joins the top-20 with teammate Fred Biondi, who finished T11 and maintained his position at No. 3.
Each of the top-15 players remained the same, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg holding the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight week. North Carolina’s Austin Greaser, Biondi, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart round out the top five. The biggest move of the week was made by Auburn’s Alexander Vogelsong, who improved 12 spots to No. 53 after finishing T5 at Isleworth.
The last Velocity Global Ranking update of the fall season will be November 23, and at that time the No. 1 player will earn an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29, 2023).
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 43/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 18 1220.3916 2 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 17 1146.4182 3 - Fred Biondi Florida 15 1101.5046 4 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 17 1101.1111 5 - Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 17 1075.1788 6 - Travis Vick Texas 16 1052.0175 7 - William Mouw Pepperdine 17 1046.3147 8 - Patrick Welch Oklahoma 15 1007.45 9 - Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 13 985.9523 10 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 19 981.5615 11 - Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 13 980.4861 12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 9 978.7877 13 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 - Canon Claycomb Alabama 13 958.22 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 15 901.3133 16 +1 Sam Choi Pepperdine 16 889.2731 17 +5 Yuxin Lin Florida 16 887.86 18 - Ryan Burnett North Carolina 15 887.1413 19 - Barclay Brown Stanford 15 884.3526 20 - Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 18 875.5716
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
