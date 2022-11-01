Honor Roll: November 1, 2022

As the fall season comes to a close, North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik had the biggest week as he builds his resume for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. He started the week by earning co-medalist honors at the Isleworth Collegiate, his seventh collegiate title, and he followed with a runner-up finish at the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate. Gabrelcik, the 2021 NCAA Freshman of the Year, is currently No. 14 in WAGR, and he is one of five collegiate non-seniors ranked in the top-15.

At last week’s East Lake Cup, Vanderbilt defeated Arizona State, 3-2, to win the team title. Commodore sophomore Gordon Sargent won the individual competition with a 4-under 68, and senior William Moll (Ranked 42nd) clinched the winning point with a 1-up victory over Jose Luis Ballester.

Week 43 Tournament Results (October 24-30)

Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 23-25)

Isleworth Golf & Country Club | Windermere, Florida

• Team champion: Auburn

• Individual co-medalists: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida, Brendan Valdes/Auburn

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T5, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 22nd)

- T5, Alexander Vogelsong/Auburn (Ranked 65th)

White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 28-30)

The Ocean Club at Atlantis | Paradise Island, Bahamas

• Team champion: Duke

• Individual medalist: Ryan Dupuy/Southern Miss

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T15, Otto Van Byunder/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 154th)

- T15, Jacob Agerschou/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 186th)

- T15, Harrison Hineline/Texas State (Ranked 203rd)

Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate (Oct. 28-30)

Ka'anapali Golf Course | Lahaina, Hawaii

• Team champion: Oklahoma

• Individual medalist: Andrew Swanson/Clemson

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T13, William Duquette/Kansas (Ranked 125th)

- T17, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 8th)

- T17, Hugo Townsend/Ole Miss (Ranked 55th)

Grandover Collegiate (Oct. 29-30)

Grandover Resort & Conference Center | Greensboro, North Carolina

• Team champion: UNC-Greensboro

• Individual medalist: Alex Heffner/Davidson

• Notable U-Ranked players:

- T8, Nicholas Lyerly/UNC-Greensboro (Ranked 40th)

Week 44 Tournaments (October 31 - November 6)

Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)

Daniel Island Club | Charleston, South Carolina

Cal Poly Invitational (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)

The Preserve Golf Club | Carmel, California

Saint Mary’s Invitational (Oct. 31 – Nov. 2)

Poppy Hills Golf Club | Pebble Beach, California

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.