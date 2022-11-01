-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Honor Roll: November 1, 2022
-
November 01, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- November 01, 2022
- Vanderbilt defeated Arizona State, 3-2, to win the team title at last week's East Lake Cup. (East Lake Cup)
As the fall season comes to a close, North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik had the biggest week as he builds his resume for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. He started the week by earning co-medalist honors at the Isleworth Collegiate, his seventh collegiate title, and he followed with a runner-up finish at the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate. Gabrelcik, the 2021 NCAA Freshman of the Year, is currently No. 14 in WAGR, and he is one of five collegiate non-seniors ranked in the top-15.
At last week’s East Lake Cup, Vanderbilt defeated Arizona State, 3-2, to win the team title. Commodore sophomore Gordon Sargent won the individual competition with a 4-under 68, and senior William Moll (Ranked 42nd) clinched the winning point with a 1-up victory over Jose Luis Ballester.
Quick Links
- Velocity Global Ranking (Update on November 2 will include Week 43/2022 tournaments)
- PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations
- Golf Channel College Central
- @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter
Week 43 Tournament Results (October 24-30)
Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 23-25)
Isleworth Golf & Country Club | Windermere, Florida
• Team champion: Auburn
• Individual co-medalists: Nick Gabrelcik/North Florida, Brendan Valdes/Auburn
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T5, Yuxin Lin/Florida (Ranked 22nd)
- T5, Alexander Vogelsong/Auburn (Ranked 65th)
White Sands Bahamas Invitational (Oct. 28-30)
The Ocean Club at Atlantis | Paradise Island, Bahamas
• Team champion: Duke
• Individual medalist: Ryan Dupuy/Southern Miss
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T15, Otto Van Byunder/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 154th)
- T15, Jacob Agerschou/Louisiana-Monroe (Ranked 186th)
- T15, Harrison Hineline/Texas State (Ranked 203rd)
Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate (Oct. 28-30)
Ka'anapali Golf Course | Lahaina, Hawaii
• Team champion: Oklahoma
• Individual medalist: Andrew Swanson/Clemson
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T13, William Duquette/Kansas (Ranked 125th)
- T17, Patrick Welch/Oklahoma (Ranked 8th)
- T17, Hugo Townsend/Ole Miss (Ranked 55th)
Grandover Collegiate (Oct. 29-30)
Grandover Resort & Conference Center | Greensboro, North Carolina
• Team champion: UNC-Greensboro
• Individual medalist: Alex Heffner/Davidson
• Notable U-Ranked players:
- T8, Nicholas Lyerly/UNC-Greensboro (Ranked 40th)
Week 44 Tournaments (October 31 - November 6)
Daniel Island Intercollegiate (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)
Daniel Island Club | Charleston, South Carolina
Cal Poly Invitational (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)
The Preserve Golf Club | Carmel, California
Saint Mary’s Invitational (Oct. 31 – Nov. 2)
Poppy Hills Golf Club | Pebble Beach, California
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week in bold) Next Event (This week in bold) 1 Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech T8, Ben Hogan Collegiate Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 2 Austin Greaser North Carolina T16, Williams Cup Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 3 Fred Biondi Florida T11, Isleworth Collegiate Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 30-31) 4 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T27, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Arizona Intercollegiate (Jan. 30-31) 5 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois T11, Isleworth Collegiate Mobile Bay (Feb. 13-14) 6 Travis Vick Texas 9th, Jackson T. Stephens Cup World Wide Tech at Mayakoba (Nov. 3-6) 7 William Mouw Pepperdine T3, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30 – Feb. 1) 8 Patrick Welch Oklahoma T17, Ka'anapali Classic Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 12-13) 9 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 79th, Ben Hogan Collegiate John Hayt (Feb. 5-6) 10 Dylan Menante North Carolina T16, Williams Cup Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 11 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech T5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 12 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State T19, Ben Hogan Collegiate Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 13 Brian Stark Oklahoma State T15, NCAA Championship Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 14 Canon Claycomb Alabama 67th, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate The Hayt (Feb. 5-6) 15 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas T20, Jackson T. Stephens Cup The Hayt (Feb. 5-6) 16 Ricky Castillo Florida T61, Isleworth Collegiate Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 30-31) 17 Sam Choi Pepperdine T8, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Southwestern Invitational (Jan. 30 – Feb. 1) 18 Ryan Burnett North Carolina T5, Williams Cup Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 19 Barclay Brown Stanford T32, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Amer Ari (Feb. 8-10) 20 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame MC, Butterfield Bermuda Championship Mobile Bay (Feb. 13-14)
-
-