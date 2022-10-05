North Carolina’s Austin Greaser Moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – While Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg maintained the No. 1 spot in the Velocity Global Ranking for the fourth straight week, North Carolina’s Austin Greaser has moved to No. 2 and tops the reshuffled list of challengers. Florida’s Fred Biondi fell one spot to No. 3 after finishing T52 at the SEC Stroke Play, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett round out the top five players in PGA TOUR University.

Greaser’s points average is just 19 points better than No. 5-ranked Bennett, while the difference between Bennett and sixth-ranked Travis Vick (Texas) is 48 points. For additional context, 13 top-100 players saw their averages change by at least 19 points this week. Aberg, Greaser and Biondi will add the Ben Hogan Collegiate to their records next week, and Bennett will add the Blessings Collegiate.

The Folds of Honor Collegiate produced the biggest moves of the week, with Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun winning and improving 25 spots to No. 48. NC State’s Max Steinlechner was runner-up and improved 16 spots to No. 26, and Illinois teammates Dumont De Chassart (up 1 to No. 4) and Tommy Kuhl (up 2 to No. 32) added top-five finishes to their resumes.

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.