-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
North Carolina’s Austin Greaser Moves to No. 2 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
-
October 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 05, 2022
- UNC's Austin Greaser moved into the No. 2 spot of the Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy of UNC Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – While Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg maintained the No. 1 spot in the Velocity Global Ranking for the fourth straight week, North Carolina’s Austin Greaser has moved to No. 2 and tops the reshuffled list of challengers. Florida’s Fred Biondi fell one spot to No. 3 after finishing T52 at the SEC Stroke Play, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett round out the top five players in PGA TOUR University.
Greaser’s points average is just 19 points better than No. 5-ranked Bennett, while the difference between Bennett and sixth-ranked Travis Vick (Texas) is 48 points. For additional context, 13 top-100 players saw their averages change by at least 19 points this week. Aberg, Greaser and Biondi will add the Ben Hogan Collegiate to their records next week, and Bennett will add the Blessings Collegiate.
The Folds of Honor Collegiate produced the biggest moves of the week, with Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun winning and improving 25 spots to No. 48. NC State’s Max Steinlechner was runner-up and improved 16 spots to No. 26, and Illinois teammates Dumont De Chassart (up 1 to No. 4) and Tommy Kuhl (up 2 to No. 32) added top-five finishes to their resumes.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 39/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 17 1227.7494 2 +2 Austin Greaser North Carolina 14 1143.3414 3 -1 Fred Biondi Florida 13 1132.5046 4 +1 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 15 1126.8973 5 -2 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 15 1124.44 6 - Travis Vick Texas 14 1076.9886 7 - Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 12 1022.8117 8 +1 Dylan Menante North Carolina 16 996.5088 9 -1 Canon Claycomb Alabama 12 992.855 10 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 8 992.0888 11 - Patrick Welch Oklahoma 13 973.1454 12 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 13 - Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 12 957.7867 14 - William Mouw Pepperdine 15 956.8207 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 13 927.8892 16 - Ricky Castillo Florida 14 921.2557 17 - Barclay Brown Stanford 12 920.7658 18 - Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 15 905.082 19 - Sam Choi Pepperdine 14 896.1357 20 +1 Yuxin Lin Florida 14 873.9486
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
-
-