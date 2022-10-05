No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University to receive sponsor exemption into Dubai Desert Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – For the second year in a row, the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic will offer a sponsor exemption to the No. 1 player in the Velocity Global Ranking at the end of the fall college golf season. PGA TOUR University’s top-ranked player on November 23 will earn an exemption into the Rolex Series event and will compete at Emirates Golf Club, January 26-29, 2023.

At the 2022 Dubai Desert Classic, Sam Bennett represented PGA TOUR University and opened with a 2-under 70 before missing the cut by one stroke. Since competing in Dubai, Bennett won the U.S. Amateur in August and returned to Texas A&M this season for his fifth year of collegiate eligibility. The top-five of the Velocity Global Ranking currently includes Bennett, Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech), Austin Greaser (North Carolina), Fred Biondi (Florida) and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois).

“The Dubai Desert Classic provides a great platform and world-class experience for the top player in college golf, and we are thankful to be invited for the second year in a row,” said Brendan von Doehren, Executive Director of PGA TOUR University. “This partnership speaks to PGA TOUR University’s commitment to preparing players for careers on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, and experiences like this are invaluable.”

The No. 1 player in the Velocity Global Ranking on November 23, 2022, will receive the exemption, and the player will receive full PGA TOUR University points for his finish in the Dubai Desert Classic. GOLF Channel will air all four rounds live in the United States and Canada, with SKY Sports Golf providing live event coverage in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “As tournament organisers, we are committed to support the growth of golf worldwide by creating valuable opportunities for aspiring golfers to thrive and this partnership with the PGA TOUR University reflects this vision. Last year, Sam Bennett showed his potential at the Dubai Desert Classic with the tournament providing the perfect platform to play against the world’s best players before making big strides in his career with an exceptional year and we hope this year’s PGA TOUR University’s top-ranked player can follow in his footsteps, beginning with the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.”

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events over a two-year ranking period.