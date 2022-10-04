Honor Roll: October 4, 2022

A pair of PGA TOUR University players squared off in the anchor match at the SEC Match Play, as Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis survived a comeback bid by Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport to secure the tournament title for the Volunteers. Currently No. 44 in the Velocity Global Ranking , Lewis built a 5-up lead through 12 holes and held on for a 1-up victory over 7th-ranked Davenport.

At the Folds of Honor Collegiate, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun chipped-in for birdie on the second playoff hole to defeat NC State’s Max Steinlechner. Illinois won the team title and placed three players in the top-five, including Adrien Dumont De Chassart (T3) and Tommy Kuhl (T5).

GOLF Channel will broadcast three college tournaments this month, starting with this week’s Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The 11-team field includes Arkansas, California, UCF, Clemson, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV. Second-round coverage continues today from 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET, and Wednesday’s final round will air live from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Week 39 Tournament Results (September 26 – October 2)

SEC Stroke Play (Sept. 25-26)

Old Overton Club | Vestavia Hills, Alabama

• Team champion: Tennessee def. Vanderbilt, 3-2

• Individual medalist: Matthew Riedel/Vanderbilt

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T5, Nicolas Cassidy/Georgia (Ranked 60th)

-T15, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 7th)

-T15, Hunter Logan/Mississippi State (Ranked 69th)

Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27)

Inverness Club | Toledo, Ohio

• Team champion: Texas Tech

• Individual medalist: Christo Lamprecht/Georgia Tech

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T5, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)

-T5, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 49th)

-T9, Mats Ege/East Tennessee State (Ranked 78th)

Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 26-27)

Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina

• Team champion: Kansas State

• Individual co-medalists: Xavier Marcous/Rutgers (Ranked 137th), Will Morlan/Furman

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T7, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 22nd)

-T7, Ty Gingerich/Cincinnati (Ranked 145th)

Windon Memorial (Sept. 26-27)

Evanston Country Club | Skokie, Illinois

• Team champion: Northwestern

• Individual medalist: Robbie Higgins/North Florida

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T4, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 33rd)

-7th, Cade Breitenstine/Kent State (Ranked 126th)

-8th, John Driscoll/Northwestern (Ranked 134th)

-T9, Tyler Leach/Marquette (Ranked 153rd)

-T9, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 176th)

Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-28)

American Dunes Golf Club | Grand Haven, Michigan

• Team champion: Illinois

• Individual medalist: Jonathan Yaun/Liberty (Ranked 73rd)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-2nd, Max Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 42nd)

-T3, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)

-T5, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 34th)

-T8, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 27th)

-T8, Cole Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 28th)

Week 40 Tournaments (October 3-9)

Marquette Intercollegiate (Oct. 2-3)

Milwaukee Country Club | River Hills, Wisconsin

Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 2-4)

Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas

Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4)

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5)

Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas

Individual Results

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.