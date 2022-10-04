-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Honor Roll: October 4, 2022
-
October 04, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2022
- Tennessee won the SEC Stroke Play Championship, defeating Vanderbilt 3-2. (Courtesy Tennessee Athletics)
A pair of PGA TOUR University players squared off in the anchor match at the SEC Match Play, as Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis survived a comeback bid by Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport to secure the tournament title for the Volunteers. Currently No. 44 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Lewis built a 5-up lead through 12 holes and held on for a 1-up victory over 7th-ranked Davenport.
At the Folds of Honor Collegiate, Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun chipped-in for birdie on the second playoff hole to defeat NC State’s Max Steinlechner. Illinois won the team title and placed three players in the top-five, including Adrien Dumont De Chassart (T3) and Tommy Kuhl (T5).
GOLF Channel will broadcast three college tournaments this month, starting with this week’s Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The 11-team field includes Arkansas, California, UCF, Clemson, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV. Second-round coverage continues today from 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET, and Wednesday’s final round will air live from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Quick Links
- Velocity Global Ranking (Update on October 5 will include Week 39/2022 tournaments)
- PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations
- Golf Channel College Central
- @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter
Week 39 Tournament Results (September 26 – October 2)
SEC Stroke Play (Sept. 25-26)
Old Overton Club | Vestavia Hills, Alabama
• Team champion: Tennessee def. Vanderbilt, 3-2
• Individual medalist: Matthew Riedel/Vanderbilt
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T5, Nicolas Cassidy/Georgia (Ranked 60th)
-T15, Reid Davenport/Vanderbilt (Ranked 7th)
-T15, Hunter Logan/Mississippi State (Ranked 69th)
Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27)
Inverness Club | Toledo, Ohio
• Team champion: Texas Tech
• Individual medalist: Christo Lamprecht/Georgia Tech
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T5, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)
-T5, Taichi Kho/Notre Dame (Ranked 49th)
-T9, Mats Ege/East Tennessee State (Ranked 78th)
Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 26-27)
Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina
• Team champion: Kansas State
• Individual co-medalists: Xavier Marcous/Rutgers (Ranked 137th), Will Morlan/Furman
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T7, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 22nd)
-T7, Ty Gingerich/Cincinnati (Ranked 145th)
Windon Memorial (Sept. 26-27)
Evanston Country Club | Skokie, Illinois
• Team champion: Northwestern
• Individual medalist: Robbie Higgins/North Florida
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T4, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 33rd)
-7th, Cade Breitenstine/Kent State (Ranked 126th)
-8th, John Driscoll/Northwestern (Ranked 134th)
-T9, Tyler Leach/Marquette (Ranked 153rd)
-T9, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 176th)
Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-28)
American Dunes Golf Club | Grand Haven, Michigan
• Team champion: Illinois
• Individual medalist: Jonathan Yaun/Liberty (Ranked 73rd)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-2nd, Max Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 42nd)
-T3, Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)
-T5, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 34th)
-T8, Chase Sienkiewicz/Arizona (Ranked 27th)
-T8, Cole Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 28th)
Week 40 Tournaments (October 3-9)
Marquette Intercollegiate (Oct. 2-3)
Milwaukee Country Club | River Hills, Wisconsin
Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 2-4)
Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas
Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4)
Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas
Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5)
Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week in bold) Next Event (This week in bold) 1 Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech T5, Inverness Intercollegiate Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 2 Fred Biondi Florida T52, SEC Stroke Play Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 3 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T17, SEC Stroke Play Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 3-5) 4 Austin Greaser North Carolina T20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 5 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois T3, Folds of Honor Collegiate Dayton Invitational (Oct. 17-18) 6 Travis Vick Texas T31, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 7 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt T15, SEC Stroke Play Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 8 Canon Claycomb Alabama T21, SEC Stroke Play Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 9 Dylan Menante North Carolina T43, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State T9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 11 Patrick Welch Oklahoma T15, Inverness Intercollegiate Shriners Children’s Open (Oct. 6-9) 12 Brian Stark Oklahoma State T15, NCAA Championship Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 13 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech T21, Maui Jim Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 14 William Mouw Pepperdine T60, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 15 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas T31, SEC Stroke Play Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 3-5) 16 Ricky Castillo Florida T31, SEC Stroke Play Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 17 Barclay Brown Stanford T12, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 18 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame T15, Inverness Intercollegiate Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 19 Sam Choi Pepperdine T26, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 20 John DuBois Florida T23, SEC Stroke Play Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4)
-
-