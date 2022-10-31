PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Kevin Yu Finishes T3 in Bermuda

PGA TOUR

Kevin Yu posted a career-best finish Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing T3 at 17-under. His opening-round 64 included three eagles, and he improved to No. 22 in the FedExCup. Since finishing No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021, the Arizona State product has posted two top-10s on the PGA TOUR and five on Korn Ferry Tour, and he earned his card this season via The 25 on Korn Ferry Tour.

In his PGA TOUR debut, Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt also made the cut in Bermuda. Surratt earned the exemption as the leading player in the 2022 Elite Amateur Cup, and his final-round 65 was the day’s second-lowest score.

This week at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, PGA TOUR University will be represented by Yu, Eckroat and Texas senior Travis Vick. This will be Eckroat’s second start at the event, as he posted rounds of 69-69-67-65 and finished T12 as an amateur in 2020. Vick is currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking and in his only other PGA TOUR start, he finished T43 at the 2022 U.S. Open and earned low amateur honors.