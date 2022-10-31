-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Kevin Yu Finishes T3 in Bermuda
October 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Yu goes flag hunting to yield birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
PGA TOUR
Kevin Yu posted a career-best finish Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing T3 at 17-under. His opening-round 64 included three eagles, and he improved to No. 22 in the FedExCup. Since finishing No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021, the Arizona State product has posted two top-10s on the PGA TOUR and five on Korn Ferry Tour, and he earned his card this season via The 25 on Korn Ferry Tour.
In his PGA TOUR debut, Tennessee freshman Caleb Surratt also made the cut in Bermuda. Surratt earned the exemption as the leading player in the 2022 Elite Amateur Cup, and his final-round 65 was the day’s second-lowest score.
This week at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, PGA TOUR University will be represented by Yu, Eckroat and Texas senior Travis Vick. This will be Eckroat’s second start at the event, as he posted rounds of 69-69-67-65 and finished T12 as an amateur in 2020. Vick is currently No. 6 in the Velocity Global Ranking and in his only other PGA TOUR start, he finished T43 at the 2022 U.S. Open and earned low amateur honors.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 22 Kevin Yu 204 4 T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship 42 Davis Thompson 139 3 T9, Fortinet Championship 144 Austin Eckroat 14 4 T54, Sanderson Farms Championship 170 Trevor Werbylo 7 4 77th, Shriners Children’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
Thirteen PGA TOUR University alumni will compete this weekend in the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. The Class of 2022 will be represented by 11 players – Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Alex Fitzpatrick, Noah Goodwin, Chris Gotterup, Cole Hammer, Joe Highsmith, RJ Manke, Logan McAllister, Trent Phillips and Jackson Suber – and the Class of 2021 will be represented by Michael Feagles and Benjamin Shipp.
The 72-hole event will be played November 4-7 at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Each player in the field will become a Korn Ferry Tour member upon hitting their opening tee shot at Final Stage, and the final leaderboard will determine Priority Ranking in 2023.
• Medalist and ties are fully exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 2-10 and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 11-40 and ties earn eight guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Remainder of field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.
