-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Three Alumni Make Cut at Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2022
-
Highlights
Kevin Yu holes 11-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
PGA TOUR
Kevin Yu opened with a 5-under 67 and went on to finish T19 last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Two other PGA TOUR University alumni played the weekend, with Davis Thompson (T67) and Austin Eckroat (T54) both making their second straight cut.
This week at the Shriners Children’s Open, Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch will make his PGA TOUR debut. Currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Welch earned an exemption by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate in March. In his first two starts this fall, Welch finished T7 at The Frederica Cup and T15 last week at the Inverness Intercollegiate.
In addition to Welch, six alumni are in the field this week in Las Vegas: Yu, Thompson, Eckroat, Trevor Werbylo, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer. Five more alumni are competing in the Monday Qualifier: Jonathan Brightwell, RJ Manke, Logan McAllister, Mac Meissner and Cameron Sisk.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 19 Davis Thompson 78 2 T9, Fortinet Championship 41 Kevin Yu 43 2 T19, Sanderson Farms Championship 79 Austin Eckroat 10 2 T54, Sanderson Farms Championship - Trevor Werbylo 0 2 -
-
-