  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Pepperdine’s William Mouw continues to climb PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  • Pepperdine&apos;s William Mouw moved up to No. 7 in the Velocity Global Ranking after a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (Courtesy Pepperdine Athletics)Pepperdine's William Mouw moved up to No. 7 in the Velocity Global Ranking after a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (Courtesy Pepperdine Athletics)