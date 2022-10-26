-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Pepperdine’s William Mouw continues to climb PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
October 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- Pepperdine's William Mouw moved up to No. 7 in the Velocity Global Ranking after a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (Courtesy Pepperdine Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After finishing T3 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Pepperdine’s William Mouw improved one more spot and is No. 7 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. His previous start was a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate, and the back-to-back top-three finishes have lifted him seven spots in the Ranking in the last three weeks.
Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Pepperdine’s Sam Choi also moved up after posting top-10s at the Golf Club of Georgia. Steelman finished T5 and improved three spots to No. 11, and Choi improved four spots to No. 17 after finishing T8.
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg remains No. 1, while Austin Greaser is No. 2 after helping North Carolina win last week’s Williams Cup, the Tar Heels’ third straight team victory. Florida’s Fred Biondi, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart round out the top-five.
Marshall’s Tyler Jones made the biggest move this week, as he improved 15 spots to No. 134 after winning the Dayton Flyer Invitational.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 42/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 18 1220.3916 2 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 17 1146.4182 3 +2 Fred Biondi Florida 14 1118.2328 4 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 17 1101.1111 5 -2 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 16 1088.1706 6 - Travis Vick Texas 16 1052.0175 7 +1 William Mouw Pepperdine 17 1046.3147 8 -1 Patrick Welch Oklahoma 14 1030.865 9 +2 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 13 985.9523 10 -1 Dylan Menante North Carolina 19 981.5615 11 +3 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 13 980.4861 12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 9 978.7877 13 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 -4 Canon Claycomb Alabama 13 958.22 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 15 901.3133 16 - Ricky Castillo Florida 15 899.2366 17 +4 Sam Choi Pepperdine 16 889.2731 18 +2 Ryan Burnett North Carolina 15 887.1413 19 -1 Barclay Brown Stanford 15 884.3526 20 -3 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 17 880.017
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
