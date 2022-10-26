Pepperdine’s William Mouw continues to climb PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After finishing T3 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Pepperdine’s William Mouw improved one more spot and is No. 7 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . His previous start was a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate, and the back-to-back top-three finishes have lifted him seven spots in the Ranking in the last three weeks.

Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Pepperdine’s Sam Choi also moved up after posting top-10s at the Golf Club of Georgia. Steelman finished T5 and improved three spots to No. 11, and Choi improved four spots to No. 17 after finishing T8.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg remains No. 1, while Austin Greaser is No. 2 after helping North Carolina win last week’s Williams Cup, the Tar Heels’ third straight team victory. Florida’s Fred Biondi, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart round out the top-five.

Marshall’s Tyler Jones made the biggest move this week, as he improved 15 spots to No. 134 after winning the Dayton Flyer Invitational.

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global

Velocity Global Ranking – Week 42/2022