PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
UNC’s Burnett joins Greaser, Menante in top-20 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
October 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- UNC's Ryan Burnett joined the top-20 of the Velocity Global Ranking after finishing T6 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. (Courtesy UNC Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – North Carolina’s three seniors won matches and led the Tar Heels to their second straight team title last week, and those three players are in the top-20 of this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante hold steady at Nos. 2 and 9, respectively, and Ryan Burnett joins the top-20 for the first time after finishing T6 in stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.
All five Tar Heels finished in the top-10 at Seminole Golf Club, and the team finished 20 strokes ahead of Florida State in stroke play before winning the match play finals, 3-2. North Carolina is the only team with three top-20 players this week, and they will close their fall schedule this weekend with their home event, The Williams Cup at Eagle Point in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The top-15 remained unchanged this week, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg maintaining the No. 1 ranking for the sixth straight week. He’s followed by Greaser, Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) and Fred Biondi (Florida).
The biggest move of the week was made by Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis, who won the Purdue Fall Invitational and improved 19 spots to No. 26. Arkansas’ Julian Perico finished T4 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, his second straight top-10, and improved 13 spots to No. 52, and Mercer’s Tobias Jonsson improved 8 spots to No. 49 after winning The Carolina Cup.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 41/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 18 1220.3916 2 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 16 1178.0718 3 - Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 15 1126.8973 4 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 16 1124.0981 5 - Fred Biondi Florida 14 1118.2328 6 - Travis Vick Texas 16 1052.0175 7 - Patrick Welch Oklahoma 14 1030.865 8 - William Mouw Pepperdine 16 1017.3618 9 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 18 1000.5394 10 - Canon Claycomb Alabama 12 992.855 11 - Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 13 985.9523 12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 9 978.7877 13 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 - Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 12 957.7866 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 15 901.3133 16 +2 Ricky Castillo Florida 15 899.2366 17 -1 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 16 898.6837 18 -1 Barclay Brown Stanford 14 898.2807 19 - Bartley Forrester Georgia Tech 14 891.6785 20 +2 Ryan Burnett North Carolina 14 883.935
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
