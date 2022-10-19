  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    UNC’s Burnett joins Greaser, Menante in top-20 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  UNC's Ryan Burnett joined the top-20 of the Velocity Global Ranking after finishing T6 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. (Courtesy UNC Athletics)