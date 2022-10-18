Honor Roll: October 18, 2022

North Carolina won its second straight tournament last week, defeating Florida State in the championship match at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Sophomore David Ford carded a second-round 62 at Seminole Golf Club en route to individual medalist honors, and teammate Austin Greaser (Ranked 2nd) added a T4 finish to give the Tar Heels at 20-stroke victory over Florida State. In the match play finals, Greaser and fellow seniors Dylan Menante (Ranked 9th) and Ryan Burnett (Ranked 22nd) tallied points and led North Carolina to the 3-2 victory.

At the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, eight PGA TOUR University players finished in the top-10. Cincinnati’s Ty Gingerich (Ranked 144th) finished 3rd and Sam Jean (Ranked 91st) finished T4, and the seniors led the Bearcats to their second victory of the fall.

Tennessee also won its second event of the season, as Bryce Lewis (Ranked 45th) captured his second career victory and helped the Volunteers sweep the team and individual titles at the Purdue Fall Invitational.

Week 41 Tournament Results (October 10-16)

Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12)

Seminole Golf Club | Juno Beach, Florida

• Team champion: North Carolina def. Florida State, 3-2

• Individual medalist: David Ford/North Carolina

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T4, Austin Greaser/North Carolina (Ranked 2nd)

-T4, Julian Perico/Arkansas (Ranked 65th)

-T6, Ryan Burnett/North Carolina (Ranked 22nd)

-9th, Travis Vick/Texas (Ranked 6th)

-T10, Dylan Menante/North Carolina (Ranked 9th)

Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 9-11)

Blackthorn Club | Jonesborough, Tennessee

• Team champion: Cincinnati

• Individual co-medalists: Kieron van Wyk/College of Charleston, Jack Lundin/Missouri

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-3rd, Ty Gingerich/Cincinnati (Ranked 144th)

-T4, Sam Jean/Cincinnati (Ranked 91st)

-T4, Pierre Viallaneix/Florida Gulf Coast (Ranked 109th)

-T7, Archie Davies/East Tennessee State (Ranked 36th)

-T7, Dongjin Park/UNC-Charlotte (Ranked 62nd)

-T10, Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 29th)

-T10, Mats Ege/East Tennessee State (Ranked 76th)

-T10, Wilson Andress/Georgia Southern (Ranked 116th)

Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 10-11)

Trysting Tree Golf Club | Corvallis, Oregon

• Team champion: Kansas State

• Individual medalist: Javier Barcos Garbayo/Utah

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T6, Will Hopkins/Kansas State (Ranked 130th)

-T9, Tim Tillmanns/Kansas State (Ranked 126th)



Purdue Fall Invitational (Oct. 10-11)

Kampen Golf Course | West Lafayette, Indiana

• Team champion: Tennessee

• Individual medalist: Bryce Lewis/Tennessee (Ranked 45th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T7, Mitch Davis/Indiana (Ranked 106th)

Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 15-16)

Lonnie Poole Golf Course | Raleigh, North Carolina

• Team champion: Chattanooga

• Individual medalist: Paul Conroy/Chattanooga

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Nick Lyerly/UNC-Greensboro (Ranked 43rd)

-T2, Max Steinlechner/NC State (Ranked 25th)

Week 42 Tournaments (October 17-23)

Quail Valley Collegiate (Oct. 16-17)

Quail Valley Golf Club | Vero Beach, Florida

Dayton Flyer Invitational (Oct. 17-18)

NCR Country Club | Kettering, Ohio

Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23)

Golf Club of Georgia – Lakeside | Alpharetta, Georgia

The Williams Cup (Oct. 21-23)

Eagle Point Golf Club | Wilmington, North Carolina

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.