PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
William Mouw, Patrick Welch Move Into Top 10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
October 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- North Carolina's William Mouw has moved into the top-10 of the Velocity Global Ranking after a T2 finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. (Courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After impressive performances last week, Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch both moved into the top-10 of this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Mouw finished T2 at the Ben Hogan Collegiate, his fourth top-five finish in his last five collegiate starts, and improved six spots to No. 8, while Welch improved four spots to No. 7 after finishing T28 at the Shriners Children’s Open.
PGA TOUR University’s top-two players maintained their positions after top-10s at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg finished T8 and remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week, and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser stayed at No. 2 after a T3 finish. Florida’s Fred Biondi fell two spots to No. 5, allowing Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart (No. 3) and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (No. 4) to improve one spot each.
Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester entered the top-20 for the first time this season and is No. 19 after finishing T6 at the Hogan Collegiate. Other significant movers this week include TCU’s Gustav Frimodt, who won the Hogan Collegiate and improved 57 spots to No. 50, and Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit, who improved 22 spots to No. 78 after finishing runner-up at the Blessings Collegiate.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 18 1220.3917 2 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 15 1169.268 3 +1 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 15 1126.8973 4 +1 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 16 1124.0981 5 -2 Fred Biondi Florida 14 1118.2329 6 - Travis Vick Texas 15 1053.9027 7 +4 Patrick Welch Oklahoma 14 1030.865 8 +6 William Mouw Pepperdine 16 1017.3619 9 -1 Dylan Menante North Carolina 17 1002.3206 10 -1 Canon Claycomb Alabama 12 992.855 11 -4 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 13 985.9523 12 -2 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 9 978.7878 13 -1 Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 -1 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 12 957.7867 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 14 910.9379 16 +2 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 15 905.082 17 - Barclay Brown Stanford 13 900.6923 18 -2 Ricky Castillo Florida 15 899.2367 19 +3 Bartley Forrester Georgia Tech 14 891.6786 20 -1 Sam Choi Pepperdine 15 874.7533
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
