William Mouw, Patrick Welch Move Into Top 10 of PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After impressive performances last week, Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch both moved into the top-10 of this week’s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking . Mouw finished T2 at the Ben Hogan Collegiate, his fourth top-five finish in his last five collegiate starts, and improved six spots to No. 8, while Welch improved four spots to No. 7 after finishing T28 at the Shriners Children’s Open.

PGA TOUR University’s top-two players maintained their positions after top-10s at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg finished T8 and remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week, and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser stayed at No. 2 after a T3 finish. Florida’s Fred Biondi fell two spots to No. 5, allowing Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart (No. 3) and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (No. 4) to improve one spot each.

Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester entered the top-20 for the first time this season and is No. 19 after finishing T6 at the Hogan Collegiate. Other significant movers this week include TCU’s Gustav Frimodt, who won the Hogan Collegiate and improved 57 spots to No. 50, and Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit, who improved 22 spots to No. 78 after finishing runner-up at the Blessings Collegiate.

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.