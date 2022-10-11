Honor Roll: October 11, 2022

At last week’s Ben Hogan Collegiate, North Carolina defeated six top-10 teams and won by nine with a 15-under team total, and TCU’s Gustav Frimodt captured the individual title by one stroke over Pepperdine’s William Mouw. Three Tar Heels finished in the top-10, with seniors Austin Greaser finishing T3 and Dylan Menante finishing T8, and sophomore David Ford tying for sixth.

Texas A&M swept the team and individual titles at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with junior Daniel Rodrigues leading the Aggies to a 20-stroke victory. Five PGA TOUR University players finished in the top-10, including fifth-ranked Sam Bennett of Texas A&M.

This week, GOLF Channel will televise the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, its second college broadcast of the season. The final round of stroke play at Seminole Golf Club will be live Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. ET, and the 18-hole match play championship will air live Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Week 40 Tournament Results (October 3-9)

Marquette Intercollegiate (Oct. 2-3)

Milwaukee Country Club | River Hills, Wisconsin

• Team champion: Auburn

• Individual medalist: Luke Gutschewski

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 34th)

-T8, Tommy Dunsire/Northern Illinois (Ranked 193rd)

-T10, Tyler Leach/Marquette (Ranked 149th)

-T10, Nate Vance/Iowa State (Ranked 157th)

-T10, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 167th)

-T10, Lincoln Johnson/Minnesota (Ranked 176th)

Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 2-4)

Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas

• Team champion: Little Rock

• Individual medalist: Nathan Petronzio/SMU

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Walker Crosby/Furman (Ranked 165th)

-5th, Christian Fanfelle/UTSA (Ranked 162nd)

-T7, Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 51st)

-T10, Luke Dossey/Baylor (Ranked 79th)

Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4)

Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas

• Team champion: North Carolina

• Individual medalist: Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 107th)

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-2nd, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 14th)

-T3, Austin Greaser/North Carolina (Ranked 2nd)

-T6, Bartley Forrester/Georgia Tech (Ranked 22nd)

-T8, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)

-T8, Dylan Menante/North Carolina (Ranked 8th)

-T8, Jacob Skov Olesen/TCU (Ranked 124th)



Hamptons Intercollegiate (Oct. 3-4)

Maidstone Golf Club | East Hampton, New York

• Team champion: Virginia

• Individual medalist: Ben James/Virginia

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Garrett Wood/Kentucky (Ranked 91st)

-T5, Pietro Bovari/Virginia (Ranked 49th)

-T7, Javier Barcos Garbayo/Utah (Ranked 81st)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5)

Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas

• Team champion: Texas A&M

• Individual medalist: Daniel Rodrigues/Texas A&M

• Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Sarut Vongchaisit/Ole Miss (Ranked 100th)

-4th, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 5th)

-T5, Johnny Travale/Central Florida (Ranked 37th)

-T7, Julian Perico/Arkansas (Ranked 74th)

-T7, Ruan Pretorius/Mississippi State (Ranked 101st)

Week 41 Tournaments (October 10-16)

Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12)

Seminole Golf Club | Juno Beach, Florida

Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 9-11)

Blackthorn Club | Jonesborough, Tennessee

Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 10-11)

Trysting Tree Golf Club | Corvallis, Oregon

Purdue Fall Invitational (Oct. 10-11)

Kampen Golf Course | West Lafayette, Indiana

Wolf Pack Classic (Oct. 10-11)

Hidden Valley Country Club | Reno, Nevada

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.