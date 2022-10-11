-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Honor Roll: October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- North Carolina won the Ben Hogan Collegiate by a nine-stroke margin. (Courtesy UNC Athletics)
At last week’s Ben Hogan Collegiate, North Carolina defeated six top-10 teams and won by nine with a 15-under team total, and TCU’s Gustav Frimodt captured the individual title by one stroke over Pepperdine’s William Mouw. Three Tar Heels finished in the top-10, with seniors Austin Greaser finishing T3 and Dylan Menante finishing T8, and sophomore David Ford tying for sixth.
Texas A&M swept the team and individual titles at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with junior Daniel Rodrigues leading the Aggies to a 20-stroke victory. Five PGA TOUR University players finished in the top-10, including fifth-ranked Sam Bennett of Texas A&M.
This week, GOLF Channel will televise the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, its second college broadcast of the season. The final round of stroke play at Seminole Golf Club will be live Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. ET, and the 18-hole match play championship will air live Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. ET.
Quick Links
- Velocity Global Ranking (Update on October 12 will include Week 40/2022 tournaments)
- PGA TOUR University Rules and Regulations
- Golf Channel College Central
- @PGATOURU: Instagram | Twitter
Week 40 Tournament Results (October 3-9)
Marquette Intercollegiate (Oct. 2-3)
Milwaukee Country Club | River Hills, Wisconsin
• Team champion: Auburn
• Individual medalist: Luke Gutschewski
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 34th)
-T8, Tommy Dunsire/Northern Illinois (Ranked 193rd)
-T10, Tyler Leach/Marquette (Ranked 149th)
-T10, Nate Vance/Iowa State (Ranked 157th)
-T10, Nicolas Evangelio Caballero/Marquette (Ranked 167th)
-T10, Lincoln Johnson/Minnesota (Ranked 176th)
Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 2-4)
Trinity Forest Golf Club | Dallas, Texas
• Team champion: Little Rock
• Individual medalist: Nathan Petronzio/SMU
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Walker Crosby/Furman (Ranked 165th)
-5th, Christian Fanfelle/UTSA (Ranked 162nd)
-T7, Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 51st)
-T10, Luke Dossey/Baylor (Ranked 79th)
Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4)
Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas
• Team champion: North Carolina
• Individual medalist: Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 107th)
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-2nd, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 14th)
-T3, Austin Greaser/North Carolina (Ranked 2nd)
-T6, Bartley Forrester/Georgia Tech (Ranked 22nd)
-T8, Ludvig Aberg/Texas Tech (Ranked 1st)
-T8, Dylan Menante/North Carolina (Ranked 8th)
-T8, Jacob Skov Olesen/TCU (Ranked 124th)
Hamptons Intercollegiate (Oct. 3-4)
Maidstone Golf Club | East Hampton, New York
• Team champion: Virginia
• Individual medalist: Ben James/Virginia
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Garrett Wood/Kentucky (Ranked 91st)
-T5, Pietro Bovari/Virginia (Ranked 49th)
-T7, Javier Barcos Garbayo/Utah (Ranked 81st)
Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5)
Blessings Golf Club | Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Team champion: Texas A&M
• Individual medalist: Daniel Rodrigues/Texas A&M
• Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Sarut Vongchaisit/Ole Miss (Ranked 100th)
-4th, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 5th)
-T5, Johnny Travale/Central Florida (Ranked 37th)
-T7, Julian Perico/Arkansas (Ranked 74th)
-T7, Ruan Pretorius/Mississippi State (Ranked 101st)
Week 41 Tournaments (October 10-16)
Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12)
Seminole Golf Club | Juno Beach, Florida
Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (Oct. 9-11)
Blackthorn Club | Jonesborough, Tennessee
Oregon State Invitational (Oct. 10-11)
Trysting Tree Golf Club | Corvallis, Oregon
Purdue Fall Invitational (Oct. 10-11)
Kampen Golf Course | West Lafayette, Indiana
Wolf Pack Classic (Oct. 10-11)
Hidden Valley Country Club | Reno, Nevada
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start (Last week in bold) Next Event (This week in bold) 1 Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech T8, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Big 12 Match Play (Oct. 17-19) 2 Austin Greaser North Carolina T3, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 3 Fred Biondi Florida T15, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 23-25) 4 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois T3, Folds of Honor Collegiate Dayton Invitational (Oct. 17-18) 5 Sam Bennett Texas A&M 4th, Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 3-5) Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 6 Travis Vick Texas T31, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 7 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 79th, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) East Lake Cup (Oct. 24-26) 8 Dylan Menante North Carolina T8, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 9 Canon Claycomb Alabama T21, SEC Stroke Play Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State T19, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 11 Patrick Welch Oklahoma T28, Shriners Children’s Open (Oct. 6-9) Big 12 Match Play (Oct. 17-19) 12 Brian Stark Oklahoma State T15, NCAA Championship Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 13 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech T21, Maui Jim Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 14 William Mouw Pepperdine 2nd, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 15 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas T15, Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 3-5) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 16 Ricky Castillo Florida T60, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 23-25) 17 Barclay Brown Stanford T44, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 18 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame T15, Inverness Intercollegiate Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12) 19 Sam Choi Pepperdine T65, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 21-23) 20 Yuxin Lin Florida T22, Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) Isleworth Collegiate (Oct. 23-25)
