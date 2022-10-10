-
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Welch Finishes Strong at Shriners Children’s Open
October 10, 2022
In his PGA TOUR debut, Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch closed with a final-round 65 and finished T28 at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open. Currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking, Welch earned entry into the event as the winner of the Southern Highlands Collegiate in March, and he finished the week with 21 birdies and a 13-under total.
The weekend also featured five PGA TOUR University alumni. Davis Thompson led the way with a T12 finish, his third straight made cut and his second top-15 finish, while Austin Eckroat also made his third straight cut and finished T60. PGA TOUR members Kevin Yu (T37) and Trevor Werbylo (77th) advanced to the weekend, and Chris Gotterup played on a sponsor exemption and finished T44.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 15 Davis Thompson 139 3 T9, Fortinet Championship 44 Kevin Yu 59 3 T19, Sanderson Farms Championship 98 Austin Eckroat 14 3 T54, Sanderson Farms Championship 139 Trevor Werbylo 2 3 77th, Shriners Children’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
Seven PGA TOUR University alumni will compete in the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School this week (Oct. 11-14). Parker Coody won on PGA TOUR Canada this summer and finished 12th on the Fortinet Cup points list, and he’s in the field in Albuquerque. The Valdosta field includes Ryan Hall, Jackson Suber and Benjamin Shipp, while the Dothan field includes John Pak, Trent Phillips and Aman Gupta.
