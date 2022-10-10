PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Welch Finishes Strong at Shriners Children’s Open

PGA TOUR

In his PGA TOUR debut, Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch closed with a final-round 65 and finished T28 at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open. Currently No. 11 in the Velocity Global Ranking , Welch earned entry into the event as the winner of the Southern Highlands Collegiate in March, and he finished the week with 21 birdies and a 13-under total.

The weekend also featured five PGA TOUR University alumni. Davis Thompson led the way with a T12 finish, his third straight made cut and his second top-15 finish, while Austin Eckroat also made his third straight cut and finished T60. PGA TOUR members Kevin Yu (T37) and Trevor Werbylo (77th) advanced to the weekend, and Chris Gotterup played on a sponsor exemption and finished T44.