PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg Remains No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
September 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- Ludvig Aberg is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and the World Amateur Golf Ranking. (Courtesy Texas Tech Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top 31 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking held their position this week, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg remaining No. 1 for the third week in a row. Aberg is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as well, and he was one of four top-20 players who played in this week’s Inverness Intercollegiate, which concluded Tuesday and will be added to players’ records next Wednesday.
Second-ranked Fred Biondi (Florida) and third-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) will add the SEC Match Play to their records next week, and No. 5 Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) will add the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) is the next scheduled start for No. 4 Austin Greaser (North Carolina).
Cincinnati’s Sam Jean moved into the top-100 this week, improving 18 spots to No. 86 after winning the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream. Denver’s Carson Griggs made the biggest move, improving 24 spots to No. 127 after winning the William H. Tucker, and Central Florida’s Luis Carrera improved 15 spots to No. 118 after winning the Hartford Hawks Invitational.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 38/2022
Rank Change Player University Events Points Average 1 - Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 16 1231.11 2 - Fred Biondi Florida 12 1180.0108 3 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 14 1146.3371 4 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 14 1143.3414 5 - Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 14 1124.0707 6 - Travis Vick Texas 14 1076.9886 7 - Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 11 1036.7964 8 - Canon Claycomb Alabama 11 1012.5809 9 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 16 996.5088 10 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 8 992.0888 11 - Patrick Welch Oklahoma 12 987.8592 12 - Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 13 - Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 12 957.7867 14 - William Mouw Pepperdine 15 956.8207 15 - Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 12 949.4492 16 - Ricky Castillo Florida 13 940.6469 17 - Barclay Brown Stanford 12 920.7658 18 - Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 14 912.8321 19 - Sam Choi Pepperdine 14 896.1357 20 - John DuBois Florida 13 877.1592
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
