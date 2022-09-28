Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg Remains No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The top 31 players in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking held their position this week, with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg remaining No. 1 for the third week in a row. Aberg is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as well, and he was one of four top-20 players who played in this week’s Inverness Intercollegiate, which concluded Tuesday and will be added to players’ records next Wednesday.

Second-ranked Fred Biondi (Florida) and third-ranked Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) will add the SEC Match Play to their records next week, and No. 5 Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) will add the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) is the next scheduled start for No. 4 Austin Greaser (North Carolina).

Cincinnati’s Sam Jean moved into the top-100 this week, improving 18 spots to No. 86 after winning the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream. Denver’s Carson Griggs made the biggest move, improving 24 spots to No. 127 after winning the William H. Tucker, and Central Florida’s Luis Carrera improved 15 spots to No. 118 after winning the Hartford Hawks Invitational.

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.