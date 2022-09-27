Honor Roll: September 27, 2022

Four PGA TOUR University players added wins to their resume last week, led by Central Florida’s Luis Carrera. The fifth-year senior carded a second-round 63 and won the Hartford Hawks Invitational by five strokes for his first collegiate victory. Last month, Carerra became the second Mexican golfer and first since 1979 to win the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, and with that victory he earned an exemption into the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

At the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream, both the team and individual titles were decided by one stroke, with teammates Sam Jean and Ty Gingerich finishing 1-2 and leading Cincinnati to a narrow victory over UNC-Greensboro.

Also winning last week were Denver’s Carson Griggs and Southern Cal’s Jack Boulger. Griggs closed with rounds of 64-67 to win the William H. Tucker by one, while Boulger posted a 12-under total and won by six at the Husky Individual Invitational.

Husky Invitational (Sept. 19-20)

Gold Mountain – Olympic Course | Bremerton, Washington

Team champion: Washington State

Individual medalist: Jackson Rivera/Southern Cal

Notable U-Ranked players:

-7th, Carson Barry/Oregon State (Ranked 56th)

-T8, Caleb Shetler/San Jose State (Ranked 106th)



Ram Masters Invitational (Sept. 19-20)

Fort Collins Country Club | Fort Collins, Colorado

Team champion: Colorado State



Individual medalist: Brady McKinlay/Utah Valley

Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 65th)

-T11, Carson Griggs/Denver (Ranked 151st)

Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream (Sept. 19-20)

Coldstream Country Club | Cincinnati, Ohio



Team champion: Cincinnati

Individual medalist: Sam Jean/Cincinnati (Ranked 104th)

Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Ty Gingerich/Cincinnati (Ranked 159th)

-T8, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 32nd)

Hartford Hawks Invitational (Sept. 19-20)

Bulls Bridge GC | South Kent, Connecticut

Team champion: Central Florida

Individual medalist: Luis Carrera/Central Florida (Ranked 133rd)

Notable U-Ranked players:

-T2, Johnny Travale/Central Florida (Ranked 38th)

William H. Tucker Intercollegiate (Sept. 23-24)

Championship Course at UNM | Albuquerque, New Mexico

Team champion: San Diego State

Individual medalist: Carson Griggs/Denver (Ranked 151st)

Notable U-Ranked players:

-T5, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 111th)

-T7, Aymeric Laussot/TCU (Ranked 66th)

-T10, Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 109th)

SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26)

Old Overton Club | Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27)

Inverness Club | Toledo, Ohio

Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 26-27)

Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Windon Memorial (Sept. 26-27)

Evanston Country Club | Skokie, Illinois

Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-28)

American Dunes Golf Club | Grand Haven, Michigan

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.