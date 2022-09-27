-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Honor Roll: September 27, 2022
September 27, 2022
By Chris Richards , PGATOUR.COM
- UCF's Luis Carrera won the Hartford Hawks Invitational by five strokes for his first collegiate victory. (Courtesy UCF Athletics)
Four PGA TOUR University players added wins to their resume last week, led by Central Florida’s Luis Carrera. The fifth-year senior carded a second-round 63 and won the Hartford Hawks Invitational by five strokes for his first collegiate victory. Last month, Carerra became the second Mexican golfer and first since 1979 to win the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, and with that victory he earned an exemption into the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
At the Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream, both the team and individual titles were decided by one stroke, with teammates Sam Jean and Ty Gingerich finishing 1-2 and leading Cincinnati to a narrow victory over UNC-Greensboro.
Also winning last week were Denver’s Carson Griggs and Southern Cal’s Jack Boulger. Griggs closed with rounds of 64-67 to win the William H. Tucker by one, while Boulger posted a 12-under total and won by six at the Husky Individual Invitational.
Week 38 Tournament Results (September 19-25)
Husky Invitational (Sept. 19-20)
Gold Mountain – Olympic Course | Bremerton, Washington
- Team champion: Washington State
- Individual medalist: Jackson Rivera/Southern Cal
- Notable U-Ranked players:
-7th, Carson Barry/Oregon State (Ranked 56th)
-T8, Caleb Shetler/San Jose State (Ranked 106th)
Ram Masters Invitational (Sept. 19-20)
Fort Collins Country Club | Fort Collins, Colorado
- Team champion: Colorado State
- Individual medalist: Brady McKinlay/Utah Valley
- Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 65th)
-T11, Carson Griggs/Denver (Ranked 151st)
Bearcat Invitational at Coldstream (Sept. 19-20)
Coldstream Country Club | Cincinnati, Ohio
- Team champion: Cincinnati
- Individual medalist: Sam Jean/Cincinnati (Ranked 104th)
- Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Ty Gingerich/Cincinnati (Ranked 159th)
-T8, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 32nd)
Hartford Hawks Invitational (Sept. 19-20)
Bulls Bridge GC | South Kent, Connecticut
- Team champion: Central Florida
- Individual medalist: Luis Carrera/Central Florida (Ranked 133rd)
- Notable U-Ranked players:
-T2, Johnny Travale/Central Florida (Ranked 38th)
William H. Tucker Intercollegiate (Sept. 23-24)
Championship Course at UNM | Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Team champion: San Diego State
- Individual medalist: Carson Griggs/Denver (Ranked 151st)
- Notable U-Ranked players:
-T5, David Timmins/BYU (Ranked 111th)
-T7, Aymeric Laussot/TCU (Ranked 66th)
-T10, Gustav Frimodt/TCU (Ranked 109th)
Week 39 Tournaments (September 26 – October 2)
SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26)
Old Overton Club | Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27)
Inverness Club | Toledo, Ohio
Old Town Collegiate (Sept. 26-27)
Old Town Club | Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Windon Memorial (Sept. 26-27)
Evanston Country Club | Skokie, Illinois
Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-28)
American Dunes Golf Club | Grand Haven, Michigan
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Each player’s complete PGA TOUR University record can be displayed by clicking the (+) icon in the far-right column on the Velocity Global Ranking website.
Rank Player University Last U-Ranked Start
(Last week in bold)
Next Event
(This week in bold)
1 Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 3rd, Frederica Cup Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27) 2 Fred Biondi Florida T20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 3 Sam Bennett Texas A&M T34, Badger Invitational SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 4 Austin Greaser North Carolina T20, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 5 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois T2, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 26-27) 6 Travis Vick Texas T31, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 7 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 27th, Frederica Cup SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 8 Canon Claycomb Alabama 8th, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 9 Dylan Menante North Carolina T43, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State T9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 11 Patrick Welch Oklahoma T7, Frederica Cup Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27) 12 Brian Stark Oklahoma State T15, NCAA Championship Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 13 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech T21, Maui Jim Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27) 14 William Mouw Pepperdine T60, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 15 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas T42, Frederica Cup SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 16 Ricky Castillo Florida T2, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26) 17 Barclay Brown Stanford T12, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 18 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame T18, Gopher Invitational Inverness Intercollegiate (Sept. 26-27) 19 Sam Choi Pepperdine T26, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Ben Hogan Collegiate (Oct. 3-4) 20 John DuBois Florida T43, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-26)
