  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Jackson Suber set for PGA TOUR professional debut at Sanderson Farms

    Ole Miss alum finished No. 9 on PGA TOUR University Ranking, exempt to Second Stage of Q-School

  • Jackson Suber will make his PGA TOUR professional debut at the Country Club of Jackson. (University of Mississippi Athletics)Jackson Suber will make his PGA TOUR professional debut at the Country Club of Jackson. (University of Mississippi Athletics)