Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg moves to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – One week into the college golf season and there’s a change atop the Velocity Global Ranking , as Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) has ascended to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University. Fred Biondi (Florida) dropped to No. 2, while Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and Travis Vick (Texas) round out the top five.

Both Aberg and Biondi opened the season with top-10s, but Aberg’s third-place finish at the Frederica Cup was enough to overtake Biondi, who finished T9 at the Fighting Irish Classic. Ranked No. 3 in WAGR, Aberg has two wins on his PGA TOUR University record, including the individual title at last year’s Big 12 Championship, and was runner-up at the 2021 European Amateur.

Canon Claycomb (Alabama) made the biggest move in the top-20 this week, improving seven spots to No. 9 after winning the Rod Myers Invitational. William Moll (Vanderbilt) won the Frederica Cup and made a big move as well, improving 32 spots to No. 38.

The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.