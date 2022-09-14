-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg moves to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking
September 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- Ludvig Aberg has ascended to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University after a third-place finish at the Frederica Cup. (Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – One week into the college golf season and there’s a change atop the Velocity Global Ranking, as Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) has ascended to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University. Fred Biondi (Florida) dropped to No. 2, while Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Austin Greaser (North Carolina) and Travis Vick (Texas) round out the top five.
Both Aberg and Biondi opened the season with top-10s, but Aberg’s third-place finish at the Frederica Cup was enough to overtake Biondi, who finished T9 at the Fighting Irish Classic. Ranked No. 3 in WAGR, Aberg has two wins on his PGA TOUR University record, including the individual title at last year’s Big 12 Championship, and was runner-up at the 2021 European Amateur.
Canon Claycomb (Alabama) made the biggest move in the top-20 this week, improving seven spots to No. 9 after winning the Rod Myers Invitational. William Moll (Vanderbilt) won the Frederica Cup and made a big move as well, improving 32 spots to No. 38.
The top 10 players in the final Velocity Global Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership next season, with Nos. 1-5 being exempt members and Nos. 6-10 being conditional members. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will be exempt members on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global
Velocity Global Ranking – Week 36/2022
Rank Change Player School Name Events Points Average 1 1 Ludvig Aberg Texas Tech 16 1231.11 2 -1 Fred Biondi Florida 11 1212.6827 3 - Sam Bennett Texas A&M 13 1204.2746 4 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 13 1168.1662 5 - Travis Vick Texas 13 1105.1054 6 +1 Adrien Dumont De Chassart Illinois 13 1074.9046 7 -1 Reid Davenport Vanderbilt 11 1036.7964 8 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 15 1019.738 9 7 Canon Claycomb Alabama 10 996.828 10 -1 Patrick Welch Oklahoma 12 987.8592 11 - William Mouw Pepperdine 14 983.5264 12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Oklahoma State 7 978.7829 13 +1 Brian Stark Oklahoma State 12 966.215 14 -1 Ross Steelman Georgia Tech 12 957.7867 15 -5 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Arkansas 12 949.4492 16 -1 Palmer Jackson Notre Dame 13 942.3046 17 - Barclay Brown Stanford 11 914.3945 18 - John Keefer Baylor 10 909.172 19 - Sam Choi Pepperdine 13 906.5685 20 +1 John Dubois Florida 12 896.25
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
