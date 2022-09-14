  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg moves to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  • Ludvig Aberg has ascended to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University after a third-place finish at the Frederica Cup. (Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics)Ludvig Aberg has ascended to No. 1 in PGA TOUR University after a third-place finish at the Frederica Cup. (Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics)