PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University On TOUR
Highsmith, Phillips contend on PGA TOUR Canada
-
August 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Trent Phillips tied for third at the CRMC Championship, continuing his strong rookie season on PGA TOUR Canada. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Canada
Joe Highsmith and Trent Phillips tied for third at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens and continued their strong rookie seasons on PGA TOUR Canada. It was Highsmith’s fourth top-10 in six starts this season and he improved to No. 9 on the Fortinet Cup Points List, while Phillips has four top-five finishes and is now No. 12 in the standings.
Parker Coody and Noah Goodwin, who both have victories this summer, are 10th and 11th in the Fortinet Cup, respectively, with two events remaining in the season.
The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the GolfBC Championship in Kelowna, British Columbia. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 8 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 9 Joe Highsmith 604 6 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 10 Parker Coody 571 7 Win, CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open 11 Noah Goodwin 554 8 Win, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 12 Trent Phillips 508 6 T3, CRMC Championship presented by Gertens 22 Cameron Sisk 282 7 T2, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 60 Benjamin Shipp 114 8 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 62 Jackson Suber 109 7 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 68 Alex Fitzpatrick 96 5 T11, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 149 Jonathan Brightwell 9 1 T48, CRMC Championship presented by Gertens 150 Ryan Hall 9 6 T46, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
The Korn Ferry Tour season concludes this week at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana. After Sunday’s final round, the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List will earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season.
Chris Gotterup leads the five PGA TOUR University alumni through the first two events of Korn Ferry Tour Finals. After earning his spot in the Finals via non-member FedExCup points, Gotterup is T27 on the Finals Eligibility Points List. He’s followed by Pierceson Coody (T44), Austin Eckroat (T67), Mac Meissner (T78) and Quade Cummins (T78).
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List
Excludes “The 25” from the Regular Season
Rank Player Finals Points Boise Columbus Korn Ferry Tour Championship T27 Chris Gotterup* 84 T18 MC T44 Pierceson Coody* 45 T32 MC T67 Austin Eckroat 15 T50 MC T78 Mac Meissner 0 MC T68 T78 Quade Cummins 0 MC T68 N/A Davis Thompson # - T15 T46 N/A Trevor Werbylo # - MC T76 N/A Kevin Yu # - MC MC
*Class of 2022 | #TOURBound
