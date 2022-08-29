PGA TOUR University On TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada

Joe Highsmith and Trent Phillips tied for third at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens and continued their strong rookie seasons on PGA TOUR Canada. It was Highsmith’s fourth top-10 in six starts this season and he improved to No. 9 on the Fortinet Cup Points List, while Phillips has four top-five finishes and is now No. 12 in the standings.

Parker Coody and Noah Goodwin, who both have victories this summer, are 10th and 11th in the Fortinet Cup, respectively, with two events remaining in the season.

The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the GolfBC Championship in Kelowna, British Columbia. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List

Through 8 of 9 regular season events