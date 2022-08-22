PGA TOUR University On TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada

Parker Coody recorded the seventh professional victory by a PGA TOUR University alumnus last weekend at PGA TOUR Canada’s CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. After a 36-hole Sunday, Coody finished at 27-under and won by eight, tied for the largest margin of victory in PGA TOUR Canada history. Coody is now No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup, one spot ahead of Noah Goodwin, who posted his first professional victory last month.

Parker and his twin brother, Pierceson, have both won this summer after leading the Texas Longhorns to an NCAA title in June. Pierceson finished No. 1 in the Velocity Global Ranking and won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open in his third start, and he’s currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens in Brainerd, Minnesota. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List

Through 7 of 9 regular season events