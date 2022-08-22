PGA TOUR University On TOUR

  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Parker Coody wins big on PGA TOUR Canada

  • Parker Coody, a 22-year-old rookie, finished at 27-under and prevailed by eight strokes at the seventh PGA TOUR Canada tournament of the 2022 season. (PGA TOUR Canada)Parker Coody, a 22-year-old rookie, finished at 27-under and prevailed by eight strokes at the seventh PGA TOUR Canada tournament of the 2022 season. (PGA TOUR Canada)