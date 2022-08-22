PGA TOUR University On TOUR

-
Parker Coody wins big on PGA TOUR Canada
August 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Parker Coody, a 22-year-old rookie, finished at 27-under and prevailed by eight strokes at the seventh PGA TOUR Canada tournament of the 2022 season. (PGA TOUR Canada)
PGA TOUR Canada
Parker Coody recorded the seventh professional victory by a PGA TOUR University alumnus last weekend at PGA TOUR Canada’s CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. After a 36-hole Sunday, Coody finished at 27-under and won by eight, tied for the largest margin of victory in PGA TOUR Canada history. Coody is now No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup, one spot ahead of Noah Goodwin, who posted his first professional victory last month.
Parker and his twin brother, Pierceson, have both won this summer after leading the Texas Longhorns to an NCAA title in June. Pierceson finished No. 1 in the Velocity Global Ranking and won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open in his third start, and he’s currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens in Brainerd, Minnesota. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 7 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 7 Parker Coody 555 6 Win, CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open 8 Noah Goodwin 520 7 Win, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 12 Joe Highsmith 479 5 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 15 Trent Phillips 383 5 T4, twice 20 Cameron Sisk 274 6 T2, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 56 Jackson Suber 109 6 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 61 Benjamin Shipp 98 7 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 64 Alex Fitzpatrick 96 4 T11, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 139 Ryan Hall 9 5 T46, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open
U.S. Amateur
Four players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 advanced to the U.S. Amateur semifinals, with Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett defeating Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr in the championship. Ranked No. 3 in the pre-season Velocity Global Ranking, Bennett eliminated North Carolina’s Dylan Menante in the semifinals, while Carr advanced to the finals by defeating Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner.
Bennett and Carr earned spots into the Masters as the finalists, and Bennett also earned exemptions into the U.S. Open and Open Championship as the champion.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Five alumni are competing for the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and Chris Gotterup and Pierceson Coody are in The Finals 25 after the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. Gotterup, who earned a spot in Korn Ferry Tour Finals via non-member FedExCup points, finished T18 in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, while Coody tied for 32nd last week.
With two events remaining in the Finals, Gotterup is T13 and Coody is T21 on the Finals Eligibility Points List, which does not include “The 25” from the Regular Season. Eight alumni will look to improve their position for 2022-23 at this week’s Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List
Excludes “The 25” from the Regular Season
Rank Player Finals Points Boise Columbus Korn Ferry Tour Championship T13 Chris Gotterup* 84 T18 T21 Pierceson Coody* 45 T32 T38 Austin Eckroat 15 T50 - Mac Meissner 0 MC - Quade Cummins 0 MC N/A Davis Thompson # - T15 N/A Trevor Werbylo # - MC N/A Kevin Yu # - MC
*Class of 2022 | #TOURBound
