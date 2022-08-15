First three PGA TOUR University alumni earn PGA TOUR cards

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season on Sunday, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo and Kevin Yu finished among the top-25 players on the points list and became the first three PGA TOUR University alumni to secure their PGA TOUR cards. All three players were part of the Class of 2021 and they earned their place on the PGA TOUR just 14 months after graduation.

Davis Thompson | The No. 2 player from the Class of 2021 posted four top-10s this season, including a win at the REX Hospital Open on his 23rd birthday, and finished 14th on the points list. Thompson will continue the long lineage of Georgia Bulldogs on the PGA TOUR, and his preparation is already well underway, as he frequently plays with fellow Georgia alums Harris English and Keith Mitchell.

"This is a huge step in the right direction, but the ultimate goal is to be one of the top players on the PGA TOUR and I’m just going to try to keep working towards that," Thompson said. “I try to stay even-keeled, but on the inside I’m a very competitive individual. I think it comes from just growing up playing all sports, and I’ve always tried to be the best I could in everything.”

Trevor Werbylo | After finishing No. 9 in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, Werbylo won his fifth pro start last summer and topped the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit for fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership this season. He took full advantage of the opportunity, winning the Lake Charles Championship in March en route to finishing 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. In his rookie season this summer, the University of Arizona product was a featured cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour’s YouTube series, One Shot Away .

“When I was writing down some goals for the season, number one was to get a PGA TOUR card,” Werbylo said. “To be in such a great position to achieve that is really cool and really satisfying. There is still so much to motivate me still.”