PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
First three PGA TOUR University alumni earn PGA TOUR cards
August 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo and Davis Thompson all received their TOUR cards this weekend following the Pinnacle Bank Championship. (PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season on Sunday, Davis Thompson, Trevor Werbylo and Kevin Yu finished among the top-25 players on the points list and became the first three PGA TOUR University alumni to secure their PGA TOUR cards. All three players were part of the Class of 2021 and they earned their place on the PGA TOUR just 14 months after graduation.
Davis Thompson | The No. 2 player from the Class of 2021 posted four top-10s this season, including a win at the REX Hospital Open on his 23rd birthday, and finished 14th on the points list. Thompson will continue the long lineage of Georgia Bulldogs on the PGA TOUR, and his preparation is already well underway, as he frequently plays with fellow Georgia alums Harris English and Keith Mitchell.
"This is a huge step in the right direction, but the ultimate goal is to be one of the top players on the PGA TOUR and I’m just going to try to keep working towards that," Thompson said. “I try to stay even-keeled, but on the inside I’m a very competitive individual. I think it comes from just growing up playing all sports, and I’ve always tried to be the best I could in everything.”
Trevor Werbylo | After finishing No. 9 in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, Werbylo won his fifth pro start last summer and topped the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit for fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership this season. He took full advantage of the opportunity, winning the Lake Charles Championship in March en route to finishing 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. In his rookie season this summer, the University of Arizona product was a featured cast member in the Korn Ferry Tour’s YouTube series, One Shot Away.
“When I was writing down some goals for the season, number one was to get a PGA TOUR card,” Werbylo said. “To be in such a great position to achieve that is really cool and really satisfying. There is still so much to motivate me still.”
Kevin Yu | The Arizona State graduate finished No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and posted five top-25s in eight Korn Ferry Tour starts last summer. This year, he tallied a pair of runner-up finishes and a solo-third en route to finishing 20th on the points list. Yu joins his mentor C.T. Pan as the only Chinese Taipei players in history to earn a PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour.
"It's amazing, it's a dream come true to me,” Yu said. “I've been dreaming of this moment since I was five years old and since I just started to play golf. Now it's a dream come true and I'm looking forward to next season.”
Korn Ferry Tour Finals | In all, eight PGA TOUR University alumni advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where 25 more PGA TOUR cards will be distributed at the end of the three-event series. By finishing Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, Pierceson Coody (32nd), Austin Eckroat (34th), Mac Meissner (46th) and Quade Cummins (69th) will continue their seasons this week at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.
Also competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals will be players who finished Nos. 126-200 in the 2021-22 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility List, along with players who earned enough non-member points to finish between Nos. 126-200. Chris Gotterup earned 190 non-member points in eight PGA TOUR starts this summer, and he will compete in the Finals from this category.
Thompson, Werbylo and Yu will also compete in the Finals, as the 25 TOUR-bound members from the regular season will keep their points and compete against one another for positioning within the priority ranking, which determines entry to PGA TOUR events.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 23 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 14 Davis Thompson # 926 18 Win, REX Hospital Open 16 Trevor Werbylo # 878 18 Win, Lake Charles Championship 20 Kevin Yu # 846 18 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 32 Pierceson Coody* 717 8 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 34 Austin Eckroat 678 13 2nd, Memorial Health Championship 46 Mac Meissner 571 19 T5, twice (last: Pinnacle Bank Championship) 69 Quade Cummins 335 18 T4, Huntsville Championship 85 Michael Feagles 279 22 T4, AdventHealth Championship 116 Garett Reband 172 22 T18, Wichita Open 122 Jacob Bridgeman* 163 8 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 129 Cole Hammer* 149 4 T7, Memorial Health Championship 134 Ryan Hall* 134 4 T10, Pinnacle Bank Championhip 144 John Pak 120 16 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 164 Jonathan Brightwell 78 22 T42, Huntsville Championship 167 RJ Manke* 67 8 T14, Memorial Health Championship 169 Logan McAllister* 62 8 T20, Price Cutter Charity Championship
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
