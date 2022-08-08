PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR: Coody, Meissner Post Top-10s in Utah

Korn Ferry Tour

Pierceson Coody and Mac Meissner finished T10 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and enter the regular season finale with a chance to make a final push into The 25. Coody, the top player in the 2022 Velocity Global Ranking, has one win and three top-10s this summer, and he’s currently 29th on the points list, just 38.122 points behind No. 25 Michael Kim. Meissner has six top-25s this season and is 48th in the standings entering this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha, Nebraska.

Davis Thompson (13th) and Trevor Werbylo (15th) are already secure inside the top-25, and Kevin Yu took one more step closer to being #TOURBound with a T23 last week. It was his sixth top-25 finish of the season and he is 18th with 846 points.

At the conlcusion of Sunday's final round in Omaha, the top 25 on Regular Season Points List earn PGA TOUR cards. The top 75 eligible players earn access to Korn Ferry Tour Finals and are fully-exempt for 2023 season, while eligible finishing 76th-100th earn conditional status on Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Additionally, players who finish 76th-85th are exempt into Final Stage of Q-School and 86th-100th are exempt into the second stage of Q-School.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Through 22 of 23 regular season events