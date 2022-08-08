-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR: Coody, Meissner Post Top-10s in Utah
August 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody finished T10 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, his third top-10 of the summer. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
Pierceson Coody and Mac Meissner finished T10 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and enter the regular season finale with a chance to make a final push into The 25. Coody, the top player in the 2022 Velocity Global Ranking, has one win and three top-10s this summer, and he’s currently 29th on the points list, just 38.122 points behind No. 25 Michael Kim. Meissner has six top-25s this season and is 48th in the standings entering this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha, Nebraska.
Davis Thompson (13th) and Trevor Werbylo (15th) are already secure inside the top-25, and Kevin Yu took one more step closer to being #TOURBound with a T23 last week. It was his sixth top-25 finish of the season and he is 18th with 846 points.
At the conlcusion of Sunday's final round in Omaha, the top 25 on Regular Season Points List earn PGA TOUR cards. The top 75 eligible players earn access to Korn Ferry Tour Finals and are fully-exempt for 2023 season, while eligible finishing 76th-100th earn conditional status on Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Additionally, players who finish 76th-85th are exempt into Final Stage of Q-School and 86th-100th are exempt into the second stage of Q-School.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 22 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 13 Davis Thompson # 926 17 Win, REX Hospital Open 15 Trevor Werbylo # 878 17 Win, Lake Charles Championship 18 Kevin Yu 846 17 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 29 Pierceson Coody* 717 7 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 39 Austin Eckroat 612 12 2nd, Memorial Health Championship 48 Mac Meissner 468 18 T5, NV5 Invitational 68 Quade Cummins 325 17 T4, Huntsville Championship 83 Michael Feagles 279 21 T4, AdventHealth Championship 115 Garett Reband 172 21 T18, Wichita Open 121 Jacob Bridgeman* 163 7 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 144 John Pak 115 15 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 148 Cole Hammer* 104 3 T7, Memorial Health Championship 163 Jonathan Brightwell 78 21 T42, Huntsville Championship
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR
Chris Gotterup, winner of this year’s Nicklaus Award and Haskins Award, closed the PGA TOUR regular season with a T54 finish at the Wyndham Championship. Since finishing 7th in the Velocity Global Ranking and turning pro in June, Gotterup made the cut in six of eight starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T4 at the John Deere Classic. He finished with 190 non-member FedExCup points, and he earned a spot in Korn Ferry Tour Finals by virtue of exceeding the 200th-place player on the official FedExCup points list at the end of the regular season.
PGA TOUR Canada
Alex Fitzpatrick posted his second straight top-25 finish, tying for 24th last week at the Quebec Open. The Wake Forest product finished 6th in this year’s Velocity Global Ranking, and he improved 15 spots to 55th in the Fortinet Cup standings.
After a week off, the PGA TOUR Canada season continues Aug. 18-21 with the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 6 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 6 Noah Goodwin 520 6 Win, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 11 Joe Highsmith 404 4 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 13 Trent Phillips 338 4 T4, twice 19 Cameron Sisk 274 5 T2, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 55 Alex Fitzpatrick 96 3 T11, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 63 Jackson Suber 79 5 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 67 Benjamin Shipp 76 6 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 83 Parker Coody 55 5 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 130 Ryan Hall 9 4 T46, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open
