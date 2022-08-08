  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR: Coody, Meissner Post Top-10s in Utah

  • Pierceson Coody finished T10 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, his third top-10 of the summer. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)Pierceson Coody finished T10 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, his third top-10 of the summer. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)