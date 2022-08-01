PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

PGA TOUR Canada

Noah Goodwin posted a seven-stroke victory at the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open and became the first wire-to-wire victor on PGA TOUR Canada since 2017. Goodwin finished 12th in this year’s Velocity Global Ranking, and it is the sixth professional victory by a PGA TOUR University alumnus since the inaugural class graduated in June 2021.

Goodwin is the fourth alumnus to win within his first five starts as a pro. Additionally, SMU now has two PGA TOUR University alumni with professional wins; Mac Meissner won on PGA TOUR Canada in his third pro start last season.

· 3rd start – Pierceson Coody, 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open (Korn Ferry Tour)

· 3rd start – Mac Meissner, 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational (PGA TOUR Canada)

· 5th start – Noah Goodwin, 2022 Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open (PGA TOUR Canada)

· 5th start – Trevor Werbylo, 2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club (PGA TOUR Canada)

With the win, Goodwin improved to No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup standings. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.

In all, three alumni posted top-five finishes in Ontario. Cameron Sisk finished T2 and improved to No. 12 in the Fortinet Cup, while Trent Phillips tied for fifth, his third top-five of the season. Other notable finishers last week include Alex Fitzpatrick (T11) and Joe Highsmith (T28), who is now 4-for-4 in made cuts this season and is No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup.

The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the Quebec Open in Blainville, Quebec.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List

Through 5 of 9 regular season events