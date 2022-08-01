-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Noah Goodwin records dominant win in Canada
August 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Noah Goodwin took home the wire-to-wire win at the Ontario Open, winning by seven strokes. (Photo credit PGA TOUR Canada)
PGA TOUR Canada
Noah Goodwin posted a seven-stroke victory at the Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open and became the first wire-to-wire victor on PGA TOUR Canada since 2017. Goodwin finished 12th in this year’s Velocity Global Ranking, and it is the sixth professional victory by a PGA TOUR University alumnus since the inaugural class graduated in June 2021.
Goodwin is the fourth alumnus to win within his first five starts as a pro. Additionally, SMU now has two PGA TOUR University alumni with professional wins; Mac Meissner won on PGA TOUR Canada in his third pro start last season.
· 3rd start – Pierceson Coody, 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open (Korn Ferry Tour)
· 3rd start – Mac Meissner, 2021 Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational (PGA TOUR Canada)
· 5th start – Noah Goodwin, 2022 Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open (PGA TOUR Canada)
· 5th start – Trevor Werbylo, 2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club (PGA TOUR Canada)
With the win, Goodwin improved to No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup standings. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
In all, three alumni posted top-five finishes in Ontario. Cameron Sisk finished T2 and improved to No. 12 in the Fortinet Cup, while Trent Phillips tied for fifth, his third top-five of the season. Other notable finishers last week include Alex Fitzpatrick (T11) and Joe Highsmith (T28), who is now 4-for-4 in made cuts this season and is No. 7 in the Fortinet Cup.
The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the Quebec Open in Blainville, Quebec.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 5 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 4 Noah Goodwin 520 5 Win, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 7 Joe Highsmith 404 4 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 10 Trent Phillips 338 4 T4, twice 12 Cameron Sisk 274 4 T2, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 55 Jackson Suber 79 4 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 58 Benjamin Shipp 76 5 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 70 Alex Fitzpatrick 63 2 T11, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open 74 Parker Coody 55 4 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 122 Ryan Hall 9 3 T46, Sotheby's Int’l Realty Canada Ontario Open - Aman Gupta 0 0 -
Korn Ferry Tour
Thirteen PGA TOUR University alumni will compete in this week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, the Korn Ferry Tour’s penultimate regular-season event. Austin Eckroat enters the week as one of the hottest players on Tour – he has made nine consecutive cuts and has posted 32 straight rounds of par or better.
Currently No. 37 on the points list, Eckroat is one of four alumni who has a chance to reach 875 points and secure #TOURBound status this week. Kevin Yu has three top-three finishes this season and is currently 18th, while No. 32 Pierceson Coody No. 49 Mac Meissner are also within striking distance.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 21 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 12 Davis Thompson # 926 17 Win, REX Hospital Open 14 Trevor Werbylo # 878 17 Win, Lake Charles Championship 18 Kevin Yu 809 16 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 32 Pierceson Coody* 649 6 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 37 Austin Eckroat 612 11 2nd, Memorial Health Championship 49 Mac Meissner 401 17 T5, NV5 Invitational 72 Quade Cummins 306 16 T4, Huntsville Championship 95 Michael Feagles 237 20 T4, AdventHealth Championship 109 Garett Reband 172 20 T18, Wichita Open 122 Jacob Bridgeman* 143 6 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 142 John Pak 109 14 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 148 Cole Hammer* 104 3 T7, Memorial Health Championship 160 Jonathan Brightwell 78 20 T42, Huntsville Championship 164 RJ Manke* 67 6 T14, Memorial Health Championship 166 Logan McAllister* 62 6 T20, Price Cutter Charity Championship
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR
Chris Gotterup made the cut for the fifth time in his last six PGA TOUR starts and finished T49 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has 184 non-member FedExCup points and is in the field for this week’s regular-season finale, the Wyndham Championship. After finishing 7th in this year’s Velocity Global Ranking, Gotterup will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via non-member points (exceeding the 200th-place player on the official FedExCup points list at the end of the regular season).
Also in the field at Sedgefield Country Club are Cole Hammer and Trent Phillips.
