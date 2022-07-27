  • PGA TOUR U

    Florida’s Fred Biondi tops pre-season PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking

  Florida's Fred Biondi will start the 2022-23 season as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. (Courtesy University of Florida Athletics)