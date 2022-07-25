PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour

Kevin Yu finished T2 at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper and improved to No. 18 on the points list with just two regular season events remaining. It was Yu’s third top-three finish of the season, and he is on the brink of joining Davis Thompson and Trevor Werbylo as Korn Ferry Tour graduates.

Also finishing in the top-10 last week was Austin Eckroat, who tied for eighth and extended his streak to 32 consecutive rounds of par or better. Starting with the AdventHealth Championship in May, Eckroat has made nine straight cuts and finished in the top-25 eight times, including top-10s in his last two starts.

Pierceson Coody remains the highest-ranked Class of 2022 player at No. 32, while Mac Meissner (No. 49) is the sixth PGA TOUR University alum in the top-50.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Through 21 of 23 regular season events