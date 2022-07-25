-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Kevin Yu Ties for Second, Moves into Top 25
July 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Yu moved into the top 25 after finishing T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
Kevin Yu finished T2 at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper and improved to No. 18 on the points list with just two regular season events remaining. It was Yu’s third top-three finish of the season, and he is on the brink of joining Davis Thompson and Trevor Werbylo as Korn Ferry Tour graduates.
Also finishing in the top-10 last week was Austin Eckroat, who tied for eighth and extended his streak to 32 consecutive rounds of par or better. Starting with the AdventHealth Championship in May, Eckroat has made nine straight cuts and finished in the top-25 eight times, including top-10s in his last two starts.
Pierceson Coody remains the highest-ranked Class of 2022 player at No. 32, while Mac Meissner (No. 49) is the sixth PGA TOUR University alum in the top-50.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 21 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 12 Davis Thompson # 926 17 Win, REX Hospital Open 14 Trevor Werbylo # 878 17 Win, Lake Charles Championship 18 Kevin Yu 809 16 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 32 Pierceson Coody* 649 6 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 37 Austin Eckroat 612 11 2nd, Memorial Health Championship 49 Mac Meissner 401 17 T5, NV5 Invitational 72 Quade Cummins 306 16 T4, Huntsville Championship 95 Michael Feagles 237 20 T4, AdventHealth Championship 109 Garett Reband 172 20 T18, Wichita Open 122 Jacob Bridgeman* 143 6 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 142 John Pak 109 14 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 148 Cole Hammer* 104 3 T7, Memorial Health Championship 160 Jonathan Brightwell 78 20 T42, Huntsville Championship 164 RJ Manke* 67 6 T14, Memorial Health Championship 166 Logan McAllister* 62 6 T20, Price Cutter Charity Championship
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR
Chris Gotterup rebounded from a first-round 75 and finished T31 at the 3M Open, marking his fourth made cut in six TOUR starts as a pro. He currently has 177 non-member FedExCup points, and he’ll earn a spot in Korn Ferry Tour Finals if he exceeds the 200th-place player on the official FedExCup points list at the end of the regular season. Currently, the 200th-place player has 83 points.
Gotterup will make his seventh TOUR start as a pro this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He’ll be joined by Cole Hammer and Stanford rising senior Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth at the Travelers Championship last month.
PGA TOUR Canada
Four PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at last week’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates, led by a T32 finish by Jackson Suber. Joe Highsmith finished T35 and is 3-for-3 in made cuts, and he’s the highest-ranked alum at No. 6.
PGA TOUR Canada resumes this week with the Sothebys International Realty Canada Ontario Open in Tottenham, Ontario. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 4 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 6 Joe Highsmith 379 3 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 11 Trent Phillips 238 3 T4, twice 46 Jackson Suber 71 3 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 47 Benjamin Shipp 70 4 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 51 Cameron Sisk 65 3 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 58 Parker Coody 55 3 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 93 Noah Goodwin 20 4 T34, Prince Edward Island Open 126 Alex Fitzpatrick 4 1 T63, Osprey Valley Open - Ryan Hall 0 2 - - Aman Gupta 0 0 -
