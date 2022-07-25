  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

    Kevin Yu Ties for Second, Moves into Top 25

  Kevin Yu moved into the top 25 after finishing T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)