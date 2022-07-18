PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

*Class of 2022

#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.

PGA TOUR

Three college golfers made the cut at The Open Championship, led by a T47 finish from TCU’s Filippo Celli. The rising junior earned his spot in the field when he became the third Italian winner of the European Amateur Championship in June. Aaron Jarvis, a rising sophomore at UNLV representing the Cayman Islands, finished T76 as the winner of the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship, while Stanford’s Barclay Brown (England) finished T79 after advancing through an Open Qualifier.

At this week’s 3M Open, three players connected with PGA TOUR University are in the field. Class of 2022 alumni Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer will compete at TPC Twin Cities, and North Carolina’s Dylan Menante will make his PGA TOUR debut. Menante transferred to UNC for his senior year after competing at Pepperdine for three seasons, where he led the Waves to an NCAA title in 2021 and was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

PGA TOUR Canada

PGA TOUR Canada resumes this week with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in Caledon, Ontario. Seven PGA TOUR University alumni are scheduled to compete, including Alex Fitzpatrick, who will make his PGA TOUR Canada debut.

After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List

Through 3 of 9 regular season events