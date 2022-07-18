PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

-
July 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Austin Eckroat finished second at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
Korn Ferry Tour
Austin Eckroat was runner-up at last week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS and improved from 84th to 39th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with three weeks remaining in the regular season. Eckroat has made eight straight cuts and has recorded 28 consecutive rounds of par or better, the longest streak on Korn Ferry Tour this season. Cole Hammer also posted his best finish of the season in Springfield, Illinois, finishing T7 in his third Korn Ferry Tour start since graduating from Texas in May.
In all, five alumni of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global finished in the top-15 last week: Eckroat (2nd), Hammer (T7), RJ Manke (T14), Quade Cummins (T14) and Ryan Hall (T14). The season continues this week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper in Springfield, Missouri.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 20 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 10 Davis Thompson # 926 16 Win, REX Hospital Open 12 Trevor Werbylo # 878 16 Win, Lake Charles Championship 29 Pierceson Coody* 649 5 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 32 Kevin Yu 626 15 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 39 Austin Eckroat 534 10 2nd, Memorial Health Championship 48 Mac Meissner 398 16 T5, NV5 Invitational 64 Quade Cummins 306 15 T4, Huntsville Championship 89 Michael Feagles 237 19 T4, AdventHealth Championship 107 Garett Reband 172 19 T18, Wichita Open 121 Jacob Bridgeman* 143 6 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 139 John Pak 109 14 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 145 Cole Hammer* 104 3 T7, Memorial Health Championship 157 Jonathan Brightwell 78 19 T42, Huntsville Championship 162 RJ Manke* 67 5 T14, Memorial Health Championship 198 Logan McAllister* 19 5 T41, Memorial Health Championship
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR
Three college golfers made the cut at The Open Championship, led by a T47 finish from TCU’s Filippo Celli. The rising junior earned his spot in the field when he became the third Italian winner of the European Amateur Championship in June. Aaron Jarvis, a rising sophomore at UNLV representing the Cayman Islands, finished T76 as the winner of the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship, while Stanford’s Barclay Brown (England) finished T79 after advancing through an Open Qualifier.
At this week’s 3M Open, three players connected with PGA TOUR University are in the field. Class of 2022 alumni Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer will compete at TPC Twin Cities, and North Carolina’s Dylan Menante will make his PGA TOUR debut. Menante transferred to UNC for his senior year after competing at Pepperdine for three seasons, where he led the Waves to an NCAA title in 2021 and was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.
PGA TOUR Canada
PGA TOUR Canada resumes this week with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in Caledon, Ontario. Seven PGA TOUR University alumni are scheduled to compete, including Alex Fitzpatrick, who will make his PGA TOUR Canada debut.
After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 3 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 5 Joe Highsmith 360 2 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 9 Trent Phillips 238 2 T4, twice 35 Benjamin Shipp 70 3 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 47 Parker Coody 55 2 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 49 Cameron Sisk 53 2 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 62 Jackson Suber 47 2 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 85 Noah Goodwin 20 3 T34, Prince Edward Island Open - Ryan Hall 0 2 - - Aman Gupta 0 0 -
