PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Davis Thompson is #TOURBound
July 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Davis Thompson is the second alumnus of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global to be named #TOURBound. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
After finishing T6 at The Ascendant presented by Blue last week, Davis Thompson became the second alumnus of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global to be named #TOURBound. Thompson improved to 7th on the Points List and crossed the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe point threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
The Georgia product was No. 2 in the Class of 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and in his first full season on Korn Ferry Tour, he has four top-10s in 16 starts, highlighted by a victory at the REX Hospital Open. Thompson joins Trevor Werbylo (No. 10) as #TOURBound alumni, while Pierceson Coody (No. 28) and Kevin Yu (No. 32) are also challenging for their TOUR cards with four regular season events remaining.
Austin Eckroat finished T18 at The Ascendent, his sixth top-25 in his last seven starts, and his streak of 24 consecutive rounds of par or better is tied for the longest on Korn Ferry Tour this season.
After a week off, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule resumes July 14-17 with the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in Springfield, Illinois.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Through 19 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 7 Davis Thompson # 926 16 Win, REX Hospital Open 10 Trevor Werbylo # 878 16 Win, Lake Charles Championship 28 Pierceson Coody* 649 4 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 32 Kevin Yu 626 14 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 45 Mac Meissner 398 15 T5, NV5 Invitational 75 Quade Cummins 255 14 T4, Huntsville Championship 84 Austin Eckroat 234 9 T15, Live and Work in Maine Open 86 Michael Feagles 232 18 T4, AdventHealth Championship 106 Garett Reband 172 18 T18, Wichita Open 118 Jacob Bridgeman* 143 5 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 135 John Pak 109 13 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 153 Jonathan Brightwell 75 18 T42, Huntsville Championship 196 RJ Manke* 16 4 T37, BMW Charity Pro-Am 196 Cole Hammer* 16 2 T37, The Ascendant presented by Blue 211 Logan McAllister* 7 4 T52, Live and Work in Maine Open
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR
Chris Gotterup finished T4 at the John Deere Classic and has virtually assured himself a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via non-member FedExCup points. Since finishing No. 7 in the Class of 2022 Velocity Global Ranking, Gotterup has played four TOUR events and has made the cut in the last three – U.S. Open (T43), Travelers Championship (T35) and the John Deere Classic. With his top-10 in the Quad Cities last week, Gotterup earned a spot in this week’s Barbasol Championship.
To earn a spot in Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Gotterup needs to exceed the 200th-place player on the official FedExCup points list at the end of the regular season. Gotterup has 155 non-member points, and No. 200 currently has 79.
PGA TOUR Canada
Joe Highsmith and Trent Phillips are in the top 10 on the Fortinet Cup Points List after posting top-five finishes in their first two starts on PGA TOUR Canada. After losing in a playoff in Edmonton, Highsmith was T4 at last week’s Prince Edward Island Open, while Phillips posted his second straight T4. Benjamin Shipp also finished in the top 10, as his T9 was a career best for the 2021 alumnus. The PGA TOUR Canada schedule resumes July 21-24 with the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in Caledon, Ontario.
After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 3 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 5 Joe Highsmith 360 2 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 9 Trent Phillips 238 2 T4, twice 35 Benjamin Shipp 70 3 T9, Prince Edward Island Open 47 Parker Coody 55 2 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 49 Cameron Sisk 53 2 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 62 Jackson Suber 47 2 T28, Prince Edward Island Open 85 Noah Goodwin 20 3 T34, Prince Edward Island Open - Ryan Hall 0 2 - - Aman Gupta 0 0 -
