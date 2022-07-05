PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour

After finishing T6 at The Ascendant presented by Blue last week, Davis Thompson became the second alumnus of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global to be named #TOURBound. Thompson improved to 7th on the Points List and crossed the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe point threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.

The Georgia product was No. 2 in the Class of 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and in his first full season on Korn Ferry Tour, he has four top-10s in 16 starts, highlighted by a victory at the REX Hospital Open. Thompson joins Trevor Werbylo (No. 10) as #TOURBound alumni, while Pierceson Coody (No. 28) and Kevin Yu (No. 32) are also challenging for their TOUR cards with four regular season events remaining.

Austin Eckroat finished T18 at The Ascendent, his sixth top-25 in his last seven starts, and his streak of 24 consecutive rounds of par or better is tied for the longest on Korn Ferry Tour this season.

After a week off, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule resumes July 14-17 with the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS in Springfield, Illinois.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Through 19 of 23 regular season events