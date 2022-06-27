PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour

In the last four weeks, Pierceson Coody finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and led Texas to an NCAA title, and this week he added his first professional victory to his growing list of accomplishments. Behind the strength of a front-nine 28 Sunday, Coody won the Live and Work in Maine Open by five strokes in his third start on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he’s now 31st on the points list with five events remaining before The 25 is finalized at the regular season finale.

“Finishing first on the PGA TOUR University (Velocity Global Ranking) was in itself just such a huge goal,” Coody said. “The one day that I was in Dallas before I went to the BMW (Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX) … we talked about how getting a top 75 was just the big goal. That's what we wanted, just stack some nice weeks together and see where it takes us.”