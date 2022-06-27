PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Pierceson Coody Wins in Third Start on Korn Ferry Tour

  • Pierceson Coody, the No. 1 player in this year&apos;s PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, won the Live and Work in Maine Open in his third start on Korn Ferry Tour. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)Pierceson Coody, the No. 1 player in this year's PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, won the Live and Work in Maine Open in his third start on Korn Ferry Tour. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)