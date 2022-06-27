-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Pierceson Coody Wins in Third Start on Korn Ferry Tour
June 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Pierceson Coody, the No. 1 player in this year's PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, won the Live and Work in Maine Open in his third start on Korn Ferry Tour. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
In the last four weeks, Pierceson Coody finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking and led Texas to an NCAA title, and this week he added his first professional victory to his growing list of accomplishments. Behind the strength of a front-nine 28 Sunday, Coody won the Live and Work in Maine Open by five strokes in his third start on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he’s now 31st on the points list with five events remaining before The 25 is finalized at the regular season finale.
“Finishing first on the PGA TOUR University (Velocity Global Ranking) was in itself just such a huge goal,” Coody said. “The one day that I was in Dallas before I went to the BMW (Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX) … we talked about how getting a top 75 was just the big goal. That's what we wanted, just stack some nice weeks together and see where it takes us.”
What a time to be @pierceson_coody. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fGD8M6cto— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 27, 2022
Coody is the third PGA TOUR University alumnus to win on Korn Ferry Tour this season, joining Trevor Werbylo and Davis Thompson. Overall, alumni have combined for five professional victories in the last 12 months.
1. Mac Meissner – Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational/PGA TOUR Canada (July 23, 2021)
2. Trevor Werbylo – Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge/PGA TOUR Canada (August 13, 2021)
3. Trevor Werbylo – Lake Charles Championship/Korn Ferry Tour (March 27, 2022)
4. Davis Thompson – REX Hospital Open/Korn Ferry Tour (June 5, 2022)
5. Pierceson Coody – Live and Work in Maine Open/Korn Ferry Tour (June 26, 2022)
Eight PGA TOUR University alumni advanced to the weekend in Maine. Austin Eckroat posted a career-best T15 finish and improved to 97th on the points list, while 2022 graduate Logan McAllister made his first cut and finished T52.
This week’s field for the The Ascendant presented by Blue in Berthoud, Colorado, includes all 15 PGA TOUR University alumni who are Korn Ferry Tour members.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through 18 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 8 Trevor Werbylo # 878 15 Win, Lake Charles Championship 11 Davis Thompson 834 15 Win, REX Hospital Open 30 Kevin Yu 626 13 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 31 Pierceson Coody* 623 3 Win, Live and Work in Maine Open 43 Mac Meissner 398 14 T5, NV5 Invitational 73 Quade Cummins 255 13 T4, Huntsville Championship 82 Michael Feagles 232 17 T4, AdventHealth Championship 97 Austin Eckroat 189 8 T15, Live and Work in Maine Open 109 Garett Reband 150 17 T18, Wichita Open 117 Jacob Bridgeman* 143 4 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 132 John Pak 109 12 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 151 Jonathan Brightwell 75 17 T42, Huntsville Championship 195 RJ Manke* 16 3 T37, BMW Charity Pro-Am 209 Logan McAllister* 7 3 T52, Live and Work in Maine Open - Cole Hammer* 0 1 -
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR Canada
Due to unplayable conditions at Elk Ridge Resort after an inordinate amount of rain over a 10-day period in Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan, PGA TOUR Canada canceled last week’s Elk Ridge Open. The PGA TOUR Canada season continues this week with the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions.
Eight players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 will compete, including Aman Gupta, who will make his PGA TOUR Canada debut after posting finishes of T23 and T48 the last two weeks on Korn Ferry Tour.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 2 of 9 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 4 Joe Highsmith 245 1 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 12 Trent Phillips 123 1 T4, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 36 Parker Coody 48 1 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 36 Cameron Sisk 48 1 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 64 Jackson Suber 20 1 T34, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton - Ryan Hall 0 1 - - Noah Goodwin 0 2 - - Benjamin Shipp 0 2 - - Aman Gupta 0 0 -
PGA TOUR
Coming off a T43 finish at the U.S. Open, Chris Gotterup made his second straight cut and finished T35 at the Travelers Championship. Since finishing 7th in the Velocity Global Ranking, Gotterup has amassed 32 nonmember FedExCup points in three starts as pro, and he’s in this week’s field as a sponsor exemption at the John Deere Classic.
