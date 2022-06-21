PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

  • Trevor Werbylo finished T18 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and became the first PGA TOUR University alum to secure his PGA TOUR card. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Trevor Werbylo finished T18 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and became the first PGA TOUR University alum to secure his PGA TOUR card. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)