PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour

Trevor Werbylo became the first alum of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global to be named #TOURBound, as he finished T18 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and crossed the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe point threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.

The University of Arizona product finished 9th in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and he went on to win the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit last summer. In his rookie campaign on Korn Ferry Tour, Werbylo has three top-10s this season, including a victory at the Lake Charles Championship, and he is the eighth player to secure #TOURBound status for 2022-23.

Werbylo was one of four alumni to finish in the top-20 last week. Pierceson Coody closed with weekend rounds of 65-63 and tied for fourth, the second top-five finish by a Class of 2022 alum, while Kevin Yu finished third and improved nine spots to No. 27 on the points list. Garett Reband made the cut for the fifth time in his last six starts, and his T18 finish was a career best.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 17 of 23 regular season events