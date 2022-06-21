-
-
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Trevor Werbylo is #TOURBound
-
June 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 21, 2022
- Trevor Werbylo finished T18 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and became the first PGA TOUR University alum to secure his PGA TOUR card. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
Trevor Werbylo became the first alum of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global to be named #TOURBound, as he finished T18 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and crossed the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe point threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
The University of Arizona product finished 9th in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, and he went on to win the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit last summer. In his rookie campaign on Korn Ferry Tour, Werbylo has three top-10s this season, including a victory at the Lake Charles Championship, and he is the eighth player to secure #TOURBound status for 2022-23.
Werbylo was one of four alumni to finish in the top-20 last week. Pierceson Coody closed with weekend rounds of 65-63 and tied for fourth, the second top-five finish by a Class of 2022 alum, while Kevin Yu finished third and improved nine spots to No. 27 on the points list. Garett Reband made the cut for the fifth time in his last six starts, and his T18 finish was a career best.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through 17 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 8 Trevor Werbylo # 878 15 Win, Lake Charles Championship 11 Davis Thompson 829 14 Win, REX Hospital Open 27 Kevin Yu 626 13 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 40 Mac Meissner 398 14 T5, NV5 Invitational 74 Quade Cummins 224 12 T4, Huntsville Championship 78 Michael Feagles 210 16 T4, AdventHealth Championship 104 Garett Reband 150 17 T18, Wichita Open 110 Austin Eckroat 144 7 T23, twice 112 Jacob Bridgeman* 139 3 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 118 Pierceson Coody* 123 2 T4, Wichita Open 129 John Pak 109 11 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 148 Jonathan Brightwell 75 17 T42, Huntsville Championship 193 RJ Manke* 16 2 T37, BMW Charity Pro-Am - Cole Hammer* 0 1 - - Logan McAllister* 0 2 -
*Class of 2022
#TOURBound – Korn Ferry Tour is currently using 875 points as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish inside The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
PGA TOUR Canada
In his professional debut, Joe Highsmith finished T2 at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, losing to an eagle on the second hole of a three-man playoff. Trent Phillips joined Highsmith in the top-five and was T4, while Parker Coody and Cameron Sisk continued their strong play from NCAAs and tied for 15th. Jackson Suber (T34) was the fifth PGA TOUR University alum to make the cut in Edmonton.
This week, the race for the Fortinet Cup travels to Saskatchewan for the Elk Ridge Open. After the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 15-18), the top player in the Fortinet Cup standings will be named Player of the Year and be exempt into all open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, while players finishing 2nd-5th will earn conditional status.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 2 of 10 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 4 Joe Highsmith 245 1 T2, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 12 Trent Phillips 123 1 T4, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 36 Parker Coody 48 1 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 36 Cameron Sisk 48 1 T15, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton 64 Jackson Suber 20 1 T34, ATB Classic pres. by Volvo Edmonton - Ryan Hall 0 1 - - Noah Goodwin 0 2 - - Benjamin Shipp 0 2 -
PGA TOUR
Three players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 made the cut at the U.S. Open, with Travis Vick (Texas) finishing T43 and earning low amateur honors. It marks the second straight time a PGA TOUR University player was low amateur, as Florida State’s John Pak finished T51 at Winged Foot in 2020.
Also playing the weekend in Brookline was Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (T49) and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (T61). Class of 2022 graduate Chris Gotterup finished T43 in his U.S. Open debut, and he’ll make his third consecutive PGA TOUR start this week at the Travelers Championship.
-
-