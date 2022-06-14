-
PGA TOUR U
PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR
Jacob Bridgeman Finishes T5 in Second Pro Start
June 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- In his second start on Korn Ferry Tour, Jacob Bridgeman finished T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-am presented by TD SYNNEX. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Korn Ferry Tour
In his second start as a pro, Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman posted weekend rounds of 65-65 and finished T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The No. 2 player in the Velocity Global Ranking led the field with 29 birdies or better, and his scoring average is 67.875 in eight rounds. He is the seventh PGA TOUR University alumnus to post a top-five finish this season, and alumni have combined for nine top-fives this season.
Austin Eckroat closed with a final-round 65, his 12th consecutive round of par or better, to finish T25 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He extended his streak to four straight top-25 finishes, and he is one of 15 total alumni in the field at this week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
Each of the top-five players from the Class of 2022 will compete in Wichita, including RJ Manke, who finished T37 last week, and Cole Hammer, who will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points
Through 16 of 23 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season 9 Trevor Werbylo 833 13 Win, Lake Charles Championship 10 Davis Thompson 829 14 Win, REX Hospital Open 36 Kevin Yu 436 12 2nd, Simmons Bank Open 38 Mac Meissner 398 13 T5, NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank 74 Quade Cummins 219 11 T4, Huntsville Championship 77 Michael Feagles 210 15 T4, AdventHealth Championship 105 Austin Eckroat 135 6 T23, twice 107 Jacob Bridgeman* 129 2 T5, BMW Charity Pro-Am 121 John Pak 109 10 T17, LECOM Suncoast Classic 126 Garett Reband 105 16 T21, Chitimacha Louisiana Open 144 Jonathan Brightwell 75 16 T42, Huntsville Championship 185 RJ Manke* 16 1 T37, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR Canada
Eight alumni will compete in the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton, the second event of the season on PGA TOUR Canada. Parker Coody will make first start as a professional after closing his Texas Longhorn career with an NCAA title, while Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith and Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk are coming off NCAA semifinal appearances. Also making their debuts will be Trent Phillips, Jackson Suber and Ryan Hall, while Noah Goodwin will make his second start.
In addition to the seven alumni from the 2022 Second Team, Benjamin Shipp is competing in his second season on PGA TOUR Canada. After finishing 14th in the 2021 Velocity Global Ranking, Shipp was 95th on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit last summer. He regained status this season by finishing T3 at a Qualifying Tournament in February.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Points List
Through 1 of 10 regular season events
Rank Player Points Events Best Finish of Season - Noah Goodwin 0 1 - Benjamin Shipp 0 1 - Trent Phillips - - - Jackson Suber - - - Joe Highsmith - - - Ryan Hall - - - Parker Coody - - - Cameron Sisk - -
PGA TOUR
Six players connected with PGA TOUR University will compete in this week’s U.S. Open. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup was No. 7 in the Class of 2022 Velocity Global Ranking, and he qualified his first U.S. Open, while five players from the Class of 2023 also qualified: Fred Biondi (Florida), Sam Bennett (Texas A&M), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois), William Mouw (Pepperdine) and Travis Vick (Texas).
