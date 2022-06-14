PGA TOUR University Alumni On TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour

In his second start as a pro, Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman posted weekend rounds of 65-65 and finished T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The No. 2 player in the Velocity Global Ranking led the field with 29 birdies or better, and his scoring average is 67.875 in eight rounds. He is the seventh PGA TOUR University alumnus to post a top-five finish this season, and alumni have combined for nine top-fives this season.

Austin Eckroat closed with a final-round 65, his 12th consecutive round of par or better, to finish T25 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He extended his streak to four straight top-25 finishes, and he is one of 15 total alumni in the field at this week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.

Each of the top-five players from the Class of 2022 will compete in Wichita, including RJ Manke, who finished T37 last week, and Cole Hammer, who will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points

Through 16 of 23 regular season events